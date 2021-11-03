COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ranked foes to meet at ETSU

While ETSU was off last week after at 17-13 win at Furman on Oct. 23, the Keydets rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun Samford 46-45, which certainly caught the attention of Bucs such as junior tight end Nate Atkins.

“I saw that they had a 21-point comeback and they were able to make some plays and ended up winning the game,” Atkins said. “They are an impressive team and they do a lot of good things on defense and on offense. It is going to be a good game this Saturday.”

Redshirt senior defensive Olajuwon Pinkelton is excited for the challenge, not only from a ranked foe, but the return of many alumni for homecoming festivities.

“It gets me going knowing that teams are wanting to come in and ruin it [homecoming],” Pinkelton said. “We know that it will be a fight, especially after VMI came back from 21 points. We know that we have to put them away in all four quarters because they are going to play hard all four. Everybody around us knows that it is crunch time this weekend.”

That has definitely been the message from Sanders, whose Bucs were able to defeat Furman after seeing its hopes of a 7-0 start ruined with a loss in Chattanooga.