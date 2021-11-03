COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ranked foes to meet at ETSU

Not only is it homecoming at East Tennessee State on Saturday, but it might be the biggest game in the short history of William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
ETSU (7-1, 4-1), ranked 14th in both FCS polls, returns to the gridiron for the first time in two weeks, playing host to No. 18 Virginia Military Institute (6-2, 4-1), the first home meeting between ranked teams since the program returned in 2015.
“Well, it does have a lot going for it. I try very hard with the team to not make a big issue about big games or anything else,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “It is the next game and they are all big. Each week you play the biggest game of the season because that is the one that you are playing that week.”
Those clubs are currently tied at the top of the Southern Conference standings with Mercer (6-2, 5-1) and Chattanooga (5-3, 4-1). Not only are those four teams vying for the top spot, but all four have FCS playoff aspirations.
ETSU hosts Mercer to end the regular season on Nov. 20, while the Bucs’ lone loss was to the Mocs.
“Well, I think that the Southern Conference is really good this year. I thought it was going to be a lot of one-score football games, whether it was us or other teams,” Sanders said. “You knew going in that VMI had a good football team, as did Chattanooga. I feel we have had a good football team going into this fall. Most everyone in the league had their teams returning, so I am sure everyone felt they had a good football team.”
While ETSU was off last week after at 17-13 win at Furman on Oct. 23, the Keydets rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun Samford 46-45, which certainly caught the attention of Bucs such as junior tight end Nate Atkins.
“I saw that they had a 21-point comeback and they were able to make some plays and ended up winning the game,” Atkins said. “They are an impressive team and they do a lot of good things on defense and on offense. It is going to be a good game this Saturday.”
Redshirt senior defensive Olajuwon Pinkelton is excited for the challenge, not only from a ranked foe, but the return of many alumni for homecoming festivities.
“It gets me going knowing that teams are wanting to come in and ruin it [homecoming],” Pinkelton said. “We know that it will be a fight, especially after VMI came back from 21 points. We know that we have to put them away in all four quarters because they are going to play hard all four. Everybody around us knows that it is crunch time this weekend.”
That has definitely been the message from Sanders, whose Bucs were able to defeat Furman after seeing its hopes of a 7-0 start ruined with a loss in Chattanooga.
“I expect us to play well and I think that the open date fell at a pretty good time for us,” Sanders said. “I will know more about that based on how we play on Saturday. We didn’t go too hard but we were able to get things done during our bye week. It is going to take a good effort on both sides and we have to take care of the kicking game.”
Both teams are averaging 33.6 points per game. The biggest difference is on defense, where the Bucs have allowed 18.4, while the Keydets have surrendered 31.1 a contest.
ETSU has three regular season games remaining, with VMI followed by a visit to Western Carolina and Mercer arriving in Johnson County on Nov. 20.
Much like Sanders, Atkins felt like the bye week came at the right time.
“An extra week of preparation is always going to help,” Atkins said. “At the end of the day, we have to be able to have a good week at practice and come out and execute the game plan that Coach Sanders has for us.”
