COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Randy Sanders resigns at ETSU football coach

East Tennessee State University head football coach Randy Sanders surprisingly announced his retirement during a press conference on Monday
The 56-year-old compiled a 26-17 record with two FCS playoff berths during his four seasons leading the Buccaneers. Prior to arriving in Johnson City, Sanders had stints as an assistant coach at Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida State.
“This wasn’t an easy decision,” Sanders said. “I have been fortunate to coach football for over 30 years, and I’ve really enjoyed my time at ETSU, but I am ready for the next chapter. I am looking forward to spending time with my family and being around my grandchildren. I will forever be a Buccaneer and I am grateful for all the friendships I have made during my time at ETSU.”
The final season was his best for Sanders as the Bucs won the first outright Southern Conference title in program history, established a single-season program record for wins with 11 and averaged 32.7 points per game.
ETSU earned an early-season win over Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference and advanced to the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs, suffering a 27-3 season-ending loss at North Dakota State on Saturday.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work with Coach Sanders these past four years,” said ETSU athletic director Scott Carter. “The championship culture and expectation of excellence he established for our football program was remarkable. Thank you for your friendship and tireless commitment to being our head football coach. You will forever be remembered as one of the all-time great ETSU Buccaneers who has taught us all to call our own play.”
Sanders was a star quarterback at Morristown East High School and played collegiately for the Tennessee Volunteers from 1984-88.
His departure wasn’t the only from ETSU’s program on Monday.
Running back Quay Holmes declared for the NFL Draft after rushing for a school-record 4,264 yards in four seasons, while first-team All-Southern Conference linebacker Donovan Manuel entered the transfer portal.