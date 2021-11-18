COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Price ‘humbled’ to coach alma mater

Price, a senior captain when the Hokies beat Texas in the 1995 Sugar Bowl, told the team he won’t be the head coach beyond this year, but said finishing strong is the priority. Price also reminded players how important the school and program are to him, taking them Thursday to the memorial on campus for the 32 people killed by a gunman on April 16, 2007.

“It was something I felt we needed to do to maintain our why and understand how important this place it, and what it means to me and what it means to our team to finish this thing out,” Price said, adding that did not want the visit made public.

Price, a co-defensive line coach before Tuesday, said he’s not sure what his demeanor will be like on the sideline. As a position coach Price considered it a good thing to be excitable, but he hopes to be more like College Football Hall of Famer Frank Beamer now that he’s in charge.

“I guess we’ll find out Saturday because I’ve never been a head coach on any level. I’m hoping and praying that, like coach Beamer, when I panic, that’s when the kids should worry,” Price said. “I’m going to do my best to keep my cool because I think that’s what a leader is supposed to do.”