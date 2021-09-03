COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Virginia University-Lynchburg at UVa-Wise

What to watch for: The high-octane passing attack at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise – which averaged 356.7 yards and had five different players record touchdown receptions in a truncated three-game spring season – should pile up some points today. … That’s because the Highland Cavaliers are facing one of the worst teams at any level of college football. The Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons have lost 63 of their last 67 games. … Their previous victory came in 2018 against Fort Valley State. … The Dragons have games scheduled later this season with NCAA Division I programs Duquesne, Delaware State, Norfolk State, Tennessee Tech and Howard. … Former Johnson C. Smith University running back Tim Newman is in his first year as VUL’s head coach. He played for the New York Jets during the NFL players strike in 1987. …UVa-Wise posted a 65-0 win over the Dragons in 2017 in the only previous meeting. … Matthew White is in his first year as defensive coordinator at UVa-Wise after previously serving as a position coach. The Montana native had coaching stints at Montana Tech, Los Angeles Valley, Kentucky Christian and West Hills Community College prior to arriving in Southwest Virginia. … Mason Polier (Union) made nine tackles last season for the Cavs.