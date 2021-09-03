COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: ETSU at Vanderbilt

What to watch for: East Tennessee State University hasn’t beaten a program from a Power-5 conference since then-head coach Mike Ayers directed the Buccaneers to a win over North Carolina State in 1987. To end that drought, the Bucs will try to triumph tonight against a Southeastern Conference foe. … ETSU‘s Quay Holmes enters the season third in program history in rushing yards (2,771) and fourth in scoring (186 points). Only Brandon Walker (4,095 yards, 1996-99) and Brian Edwards (2,930 yards, 1994-98) have gained more yards on the ground in an ETSU uniform than Holmes. … Vanderbilt posted a 38-0 victory over ETSU in 2019 in Nashville. Tyler Riddell, the starting quarterback for the Bucs today, took some snaps in that contest. He was 1-of-5 passing for 18 yards and rushed twice for negative-16 yards. … Nolan Wishon (Tennessee High) is listed No. 2 on ETSU’s depth chart at right tackle. The 6-foot-6, 255-pound offensive lineman did not appear in a game last season for the Buccaneers. … Radford, Virginia, native Ben Cox is penciled in as a starting guard for Vanderbilt. The sophomore offensive lineman appeared in eight games and made one start last season for the Commodores. Cox played against the likes of Richlands, George Wythe, Graham and Patrick Henry during his time as a high school star for the Radford Bobcats from 2016-19.