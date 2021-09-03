COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Emory & Henry at North Carolina Wesleyan (Sunday)

What to watch for: North Carolina Wesleyan officials announced on Saturday that this game had been rescheduled for Sunday. … It’s a year of transition for E&H, but there are many familiar faces among the 17 returning starters. Veterans who earned All-ODAC status in the spring include defensive backs Dalton Wilson and Jaylyn Kreimes, linebacker Ivan Phillips, defensive linemen Jay Swegheimer, Donovan Pinnix and Deondre Chambliss, receiver Elijah Rice, running back Grayson Overstreet and punter Garrett Morgan. Overstreet will not play Sunday due to a foot injury. T.J. Tester was moved from running back to defense in the preseason, but he could possibly return to offense. … Former Abingdon standout River Carter has joined the Wasps as a transfer from Florida Atlantic University. Receiver Gunner Griffith and Chambliss elected to come back for an extra year as seniors, while defensive lineman Kaleb Bare (injury) and safety Deonta Geddis (transfer) did not return. Junior Rasheed Ellis (Tappahannock, Va.) is a new starter at defensive tackle. …North Carolina Wesleyan posted a 31-24 overtime win at E&H in 2019. After enduring a 0-5 record in the spring, the Battling Bishops are picked for sixth among the nine teams in the USA South Conference. The player to watch is senior running back Jeff Black, a first-team all-conference pick.