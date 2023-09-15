UVa-Wise at Barton

Game time: 4 p.m.

Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM

Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-1) lost to Thomas More, 37-0, last Saturday; Barton (2-0) beat Davidson, 33-31, last Friday.

What to watch for: The gauntlet begins for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise as the Highland Cavaliers play the first of nine consecutive South Atlantic Conference games. … All the positive vibes from a 48-0 season-opening win over Union (Kentucky) College disappeared as UVa-Wise was dismantled last week by Thomas More. The Highland Cavaliers managed a mere 96 yards of total offense. … It doesn’t get any easier for UVa-Wise today as the Cavs face an unbeaten Barton squad that is fresh off a 33-31 win over the Davidson Wildcats, who reached the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs a season ago. ... Jordan Terrell led the way for the Bulldogs in that upset win with 140 rushing yards and he has gained 4,224 career yards on the ground. UVa-Wise held Terrell to 44 rushing yards last season, but quarterback Jaquan Lynch had 146 rushing yards and two TDs in a 40-20 win for Barton. The Cavs will have to contend with that dynamic duo once again. … UVa-Wise is averaging 142 yards per game in penalties and the Highland Cavaliers have been successful on just 22.2 percent of their third-down conversions. Wide receiver Dorien Goddard (Greeneville) has been a bright spot with 12 catches for 116 yards through two games. … Legendary Eastern Kentucky University coach Roy Kidd died on Tuesday at the age of 91. UVa-Wise head coach Dane Damron was a graduate assistant/wide receivers coach for Kidd during the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

Emory & Henry at Newberry

Game time: 6 p.m.

Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM

Coming in: Emory & Henry (2-0) won last week 37-14 at Bluefield State; Newberry (1-1) lost 24-14 last week to North Greenville

What to watch for: South Carolina-based Newberry opened the season with a 14-10 win at Shippensburg before being held to 253 total yards last week. The experienced Wolves defeated E&H in double overtime last season en route their second straight South Atlantic Conference title. Coach Todd Knight returned five preseason All-SAC selections, including tight end Tommy Washington, offensive lineman Noah Mangum, and defensive linemen Devante Gambrell and Malik Devine-Brown…There was good news and troubling news for E&H fans last week. The Wasps struggled to run on first down against another defense that basically dared the Wasps to run, but senior J’Quan Anderson (Charlottesville) did collect 100 yards on the ground...``J’Quan is a special guy,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “He’s a patient runner who makes people miss.”…Powered by its defense, E&H opened a 20-0 lead over Bluefield State in the first half before stalling in the second half when regular quarterback Charles Mutter was sidelined with a back injury…“There were a lot of positives from that game, and it’s always a helpful teaching tape when you have a win,” Newsome said. “We’re headed in the right direction.”...The Wasps have intercepted eight passes and scored five touchdowns on defense…``Good defensive teams can play in every game,” Newsome said. “We play fast on defense, our secondary has made a difference and Andre Crawley is as good as anybody in our league at defensive tackle. Coach (Tommy) Buzzo has done a good job with the guys. We’ve got a strong offense, with two good quarterbacks and a ton of good receivers. We’ve just got to do better throwing, catching the ball and running on first down.”

EAST TENNESSEE STATE at AUSTIN PEAY

Game time: 7 p.m.

Radio: WXSM-AM 640 AM / 104.9 FM

Coming in: ETSU (1-1) beat Carson-Newman, 42-0, last week; Austin Peay (0-2) lost at Tennessee, 30-13, last week.

What to watch for: ETSU snapped a six-game losing skid dating back to last season with a dominating weather-delayed performance against Carson-Newman...Austin Peay has lost to Southern Illinois (49-23) and Tennessee (30-13), but the Volunteers had to score 17 second half points to break open what was a 13-6 contest at halftime. It was 6-6 before the Vols scored with 15 seconds left until the break...The Governors were limited to 79 yards on the ground, but Mike DiLiello threw for 260 yards and a score to exploit the Tennessee secondary...”They run to the ball really well, they are very athletic and they are all over the field. They don’t have a ton of starters back from last year, but they’ve replaced them with guys who are obviously really good players,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “I just thought their athleticism showed up. They were great to play in space with Tennessee, which that’s what Tennessee does. They forced Tennessee to do some things that they don’t want to do...I’m not sure there’s a team that hasn’t won yet who is better than Austin Peay. They’re really good. This will be a huge challenge for us. I think we’ll have to be better in all three phases.”...Baron May will get his second career start at quarterback for the Buccaneers, with Tyler Riddell still sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered in the opener at Jacksonville State...May, making his first start since high school in 2019, threw for 139 yards and two scores and ran for 109 yards and another touchdowns for the Bucs...ETSU is 15-2-2 in a series that was first played in 1951. The Governors won the last meeting in 2019 in Johnson City...Will Huzzie became just the third ETSU receiver to reach 2,000 career yards against Carson-Newman, joining B.J. Adigun and Cecil Moore. Huzzie needs 20 receptions to pass Adigun’s career receptions total of 172...ETSU’s is looking for more production from its running game, with Bryson Irby having run for 93 yards in two games. May leads the Bucs with 108 yards on the ground...Included on the Austin Peay roster is defensive back Xavier Smith, a transfer from Colorado, who didn’t hang around to play for Deion Sanders.