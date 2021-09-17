College Football Preview Capsules

The Apprentice School at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Stadium (Emory, Va.)
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: The Apprentice School (1-0) won 34-27 last week at Brevard; E&H (1-1) lost 46-45 at home to Bluefield University.
What to watch for: E&H has spent the week trying to shake off the nightmarish finish to the Bluefield game. New E&H quarterback Kyle Short has thrown for 498 yards and six scores with a 63% completion rate. With Grayson Overstreet sidelined by a foot injury, senior Devontae Jordan has rushed for 258 yards and Short has extended plays with his scrambling ability. Senior receivers Kashawn Cosey, Elijah Rice and Gunner Griffith have combined for 401 yards. … The E&H defense is allowing just 79 yards rushing per game. Secondary play is a concern as Bluefield scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and hit three TD passes. … After its scheduled season opener on Sept. 4 against St. Sebastian-Elite was cancelled due to COVID-19, Apprentice earned a wild overtime win against a Brevard team that was picked to finish second in the USA South Conference. The Newport News, Virginia-based Builders were led by 6-foot sophomore Mason Tatum, who passed for 173 yards and three scores. Tatum played at Stone Bridge in Ashburn, Virginia. Apprentice was fueled by big plays, including field goals of 46 and 47 yards by Jeremiah Morgan. That was the first victory for Apprentice coach Vince Brown, a former University of Memphis and Morgan State defensive standout who has a diverse resume … With the Wasps expanding their recruiting efforts in the fertile Hampton Roads area, this matchup is a wise platform for exposure.
UVa-Wise at Mars Hill
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Meares Stadium (Mars Hill, N.C.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-1) lost 45-14 at East Tennessee State last Saturday; Mars Hill (1-1) beat Virginia University-Lynchburg 50-14 last Thursday.
What to watch for: Through the season’s first two games, one question has been asked in regards to a University of Virginia’s College at Wise standout. Who the heck can stop Deven Heckstall? The redshirt senior wide receiver has scored four touchdowns and he caught 10 passes last week against Southern Conference powerhouse East Tennessee State. Some professional scouts have taken notice of the 6-foot-6, 190-pound Heckstall’s skills. … UVa-Wise’s lone win in a three-game spring season came against Mars Hill on April 2 as the Highland Cavaliers prevailed by a 40-28 margin and relied on their passing attack. …. Mars Hill lost a 30-24 overtime decision to Chowan in its opener and then vanquished the schlocky operation known as Virginia University-Lynchburg last week. VUL had negative-76 rushing yards against the Lions. Linebacker Landon Honeycutt is the leader for Mars Hill’s run-stuffing defense. … UVa-Wise is trying to start a season 2-1 for the first time since 2017.
Delaware State at East Tennessee State
Game time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City, Tenn.
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: Delaware State (1-1) lost to Georgetown 20-14, OT ; ETSU (2-0) def. UVa-Wise 45-14.
What to watch for: ETSU is looking for its first 3-0 start to a season since the return of football in 2015….The Buccaneers are currently ranked 16th and 17th in a pair of FCS polls…While the duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors give ETSU one of the better running back duos in the nation, the defense has allowed just 17 points in two games…ETSU has forced five turnovers through two games…In addition, the Bucs have forced at least two turnovers in 23 games since 2015, and have a 17-6 record in those games…The Hornets are 1-1, falling in overtime last week to Georgetown… Coached by Rod Milstead, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl championship team in 1995, Delaware State has won just 12 games over the last seven seasons…Delaware State, which plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, hasn’t won a non-conference game since 2012…ETSU has only played on MEAC squad in its history, falling to North Carolina A&T in 1991…ETSU’s audience of 9,720 in last week’s win over UVa-Wise was the largest crowd in Greene Stadium history…Delaware State is the final non-conference game for the Bucs, who will visit Samford in its Southern Conference opener next week.