College Football Preview Capsules

What to watch for: ETSU is looking for its first 3-0 start to a season since the return of football in 2015….The Buccaneers are currently ranked 16th and 17th in a pair of FCS polls…While the duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors give ETSU one of the better running back duos in the nation, the defense has allowed just 17 points in two games…ETSU has forced five turnovers through two games…In addition, the Bucs have forced at least two turnovers in 23 games since 2015, and have a 17-6 record in those games…The Hornets are 1-1, falling in overtime last week to Georgetown… Coached by Rod Milstead, who was part of the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl championship team in 1995, Delaware State has won just 12 games over the last seven seasons…Delaware State, which plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, hasn’t won a non-conference game since 2012…ETSU has only played on MEAC squad in its history, falling to North Carolina A&T in 1991…ETSU’s audience of 9,720 in last week’s win over UVa-Wise was the largest crowd in Greene Stadium history…Delaware State is the final non-conference game for the Bucs, who will visit Samford in its Southern Conference opener next week.