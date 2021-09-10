College Football Preview Capsules

What to watch for: ETSU, which is ranked 15th and 19th in a pair of FCS polls, looks to build off last week’s shocker at Vanderbilt, the Buccaneers’ second-ever win over a Power-5 program…Meanwhile, UVa-Wise went to the air to torch the Dragons, with Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) throwing six touchdowns, a task that will be difficult to replicate against ETSU, which is led in the secondary by All-American candidate Tyree Robinson…Vanderbilt had seven more yards and nine more first downs than ETSU, but three turnovers doomed the Commodores…All-American running back Quay Holmes needs just 71 yards to pass Brian Edwards for second on the Bucs’ all-time rushing list…ETSU defensive back Roderick Lewis is a transfer from UVa-Wise…Numerous ceremonies, including postgame fireworks, are planned today to remember the 20th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11 in 2001. UVa-Wise was one of the few colleges in the nation to play just four days later, picking up a 41-3 win at Maryville…This is a “money” game for the NCAA Division II Highland Cavaliers. Vanderbilt served as the same for ETSU, paying the Buccaneers $415,000 and picking up the tab on 60 hotel rooms, only to lose in front of just 22,029 in Nashville…These clubs are also scheduled to meet in 2024 and 2027 in Johnson City.