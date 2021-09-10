College Football Preview Capsules

Bluefield University at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Field, Emory, Va.
Radio: WEHC 90.7 FM
Coming in: Bluefield (0-1) lost 45-33 to Thomas More; Emory & Henry (1-0) won 36-7 at North Carolina Wesleyan
What to watch for: After a slow start, E&H impressed in several areas last week. Sophomore quarterback Kyle Short (Lebanon, Ohio) passed for 179 yards and created opportunities with his running ability, while eight different players caught passes. The most impressive player on offense was 5-foot-9 senior running back Devontae Jordan. A Virginia-Wise transfer via Bassett, Virginia, Jordan flashed quickness, moves and power en route to rushing for 142 yards and two scores. Senior receiver Kashawn Cosey (5-4, 135) also continues to emerge as a playmaker … As was the case in the spring, defensive line play is key for E&H. With ends Deondre Chambliss and Jay Swegheimer setting the pace, the Wasps recorded five sacks along with 16 tackles-for-loss against NCW … Bluefield quarterbacks Nathan Herstich (Upper Iowa University) and Josh Nelson (Liberty Christian Academy) combined to pass 470 yards and four scores last week, while senior receiver Antonio Strickland (Jefferson, Georgia) caught 12 passes for 205 yards and two scores. Another player to watch is two-time NAIA All-American DaMarcus Wimbush at linebacker … After posting a 2-7 record in the spring, the Rams were picked to finish sixth in the Appalachian Division of the Mid-South Conference. Bryce Verble, last season’s productive starter at quarterback, now serves as a student assistant after undergoing shoulder surgery.
UVa-Wise at East Tennessee State
Game time: 7:30 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City, Tenn.
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-0) def. Virginia University of Lynchburg 54-0; ETSU (1-0) def. Vanderbilt 23-3.
What to watch for: ETSU, which is ranked 15th and 19th in a pair of FCS polls, looks to build off last week’s shocker at Vanderbilt, the Buccaneers’ second-ever win over a Power-5 program…Meanwhile, UVa-Wise went to the air to torch the Dragons, with Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) throwing six touchdowns, a task that will be difficult to replicate against ETSU, which is led in the secondary by All-American candidate Tyree Robinson…Vanderbilt had seven more yards and nine more first downs than ETSU, but three turnovers doomed the Commodores…All-American running back Quay Holmes needs just 71 yards to pass Brian Edwards for second on the Bucs’ all-time rushing list…ETSU defensive back Roderick Lewis is a transfer from UVa-Wise…Numerous ceremonies, including postgame fireworks, are planned today to remember the 20th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11 in 2001. UVa-Wise was one of the few colleges in the nation to play just four days later, picking up a 41-3 win at Maryville…This is a “money” game for the NCAA Division II Highland Cavaliers. Vanderbilt served as the same for ETSU, paying the Buccaneers $415,000 and picking up the tab on 60 hotel rooms, only to lose in front of just 22,029 in Nashville…These clubs are also scheduled to meet in 2024 and 2027 in Johnson City.