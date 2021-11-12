College Football Preview Capsules: UVa-Wise, Emory & Henry at home; ETSU on the road

Barton at UVa-Wise
Game time: Noon
Where: Carl Smith Stadium (Wise, Va.)
Radio: WAXM, 93.5 FM
Coming in: Barton (5-5) lost to Lenoir-Rhyne, 56-20, last week; UVa-Wise (5-5) beat Catawba, 30-7, last week.
What to watch for: There is no title on the line in this one, but both teams have plenty to play for. … The University of Virginia’s College at Wise needs a victory to clinch its first winning season since 2016. … A victory would assure Barton of a winning season in just the program’s second year since being reinstated after a hiatus of more than 50 years. … This one will be decided in the trenches. Redshirt freshman Jordan Terrell (1,547 yards, 13 touchdowns) of Barton is the second-leading rusher in NCAA Division II and has reached the 100-yard mark in nine of the team’s 10 games. He went for 256 yards against Limestone. … Terrell will try to gain yards against UVa-Wise’s run-stoppers such as Joel Burgess (55 tackles) and Chavon Fields (41 tackles). Fields was the most recent recipient of the South Atlantic Conference defensive player of the week honor. … Located in Wilson, North Carolina, and coached by Chip Henson, most of Barton’s players are natives of the Tar Heel State. George Brown from Class 2 Nelson County High School of Virginia is the backup quarterback for the Bulldogs. … UVa-Wise will honor 16 players on Senior Day festivities.
Ferrum at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Stadium (Emory, Va.)
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: Ferrum (6-3) lost 28-24 last week at Washington & Lee; E&H (5-4) won 66-13 last week at Guilford
What to watch for: Second-season Ferrum leader Cleive Adams was a candidate for Old Dominion Athletic Conference coach of the year until last week’s bitter loss at W&L. Senior quarterback Titus Jones, who was recruited by E&H, generates 252 total yards per game and leads the ODAC with 22 touchdown passes, while 6-3 sophomore Tmahdoe Penn (93 yards receiving per game, 10 TD receptions) is the primary target. Other standouts include 5-10 senior linebacker Billy Higgins (10.3 tackles per game) and senior linebacker Tanner Kennedy from Union. Familiar names include senior offensive lineman Daniel Mitchell (Carroll County), freshman receiver Connor Wilson (Kingsport) and freshmen running backs Zac Smiley (Riverheads) and Tristan Peckron from Carroll County. … There are several reasons for E&H fans to be enthused about this senior day clash, including the prize of a winning record, permanent possession of the Crooked Road Classic trophy and the record chase of running back Devontae Jordan. The senior from Bassett, Virginia, has already established new school marks for single-season touchdowns (23), single-game rushing touchdowns (5) and 100-yard rushing games in a season with nine. Jordan leads all NCAA Division III players with 1,671 yards rushing and 1,815 all-purpose yards. Sandy Rogers set the E&H single-season rushing mark of 1,730 yards in 1986. Jordan has another year of eligibility, but it’s unclear if he will return. Running back Grayson Overstreet, who was sidelined this season by injury, could possibly play two more years. This will be the final game for receiver Gunner Griffith, cornerback Dalton Wilson and defensive lineman Deondre Chambliss, while another 9-10 players will also close out their collegiate runs. … “A ton goes into this day,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “We want that big Crooked Road trophy, having a winning record is always a big deal, and we’d like to send our seniors off in style. We’ve had some tough breaks this season, but these kids have never stopped battling. I hope our fans appreciate what Devonte has accomplished. Our offensive line has played better, and Devontae has had one of the best seasons in the history of this program.”
East Tennessee State
at Western Carolina
Game time: 2 p.m.
Where: E.J. Whitmire Stadium, Cullowhee
Radio: WXSM 640 AM / 104.9 FM NASH ICON
Coming in: ETSU (8-1, 5-1) def. VMI 27-20 last Saturday; Western Carolina (3-6, 3-3) def. def. Furman 43-42 last Saturday.
What to watch for: ETSU could possibly play for the Southern Conference championship next week, but the Buccaneers have to cool down the suddenly potent Catamounts in what has become known as the Blue Ridge Border Battle…Western Carolina holds a very slim 25-24-1 edge in this series, with 23 of those decided by one possession or less, including four total overtimes in meetings since 2018. ETSU has outscored the Catamounts 965-926…The Bucs won 24-17 in the spring, keyed by Quay Holmes with 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns…Holmes, who set a school record with 264 career points in last week’s win over VMI, is on the verge of setting several other marks. He needs 298 yards and one touchdown to pass Walker in career numbers, and needs 238 yards to break George Searcy’s single-season rushing mark of 1,324…Western Carolina started 0-6, but have won three straight, scoring 45, 41 and 43 points in the process. The Catamounts are scoring 29.9 points per game, but have allowed 41.6, with only one team scoring less than 21…ETSU is third in the league at 32.9 points a game, and are second in points allowed with 18.6…Donovan Manuel is tied for third in the SoCon with 82 tackles, while Jared Folks in tackles per game with 7.7…Former Tusculum quarterback Rogan Walls has thrown for 696 yards and five scores in the last two games for Catamounts’ head coach Kerwin Bell, a standout at the same position at the University of Florida from 1983-87…ETSU ends the regular season next week by hosting Mercer. The Bears face Chattanooga today, with the winner tied at the top of the SoCon standings with ETSU, as long as the Bucs win in Cullowhee. That would set up a scenario where ETSU could possibly set a Greene Stadium attendance record for a third time this season.