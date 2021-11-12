College Football Preview Capsules: UVa-Wise, Emory & Henry at home; ETSU on the road

East Tennessee State

at Western Carolina

What to watch for: ETSU could possibly play for the Southern Conference championship next week, but the Buccaneers have to cool down the suddenly potent Catamounts in what has become known as the Blue Ridge Border Battle…Western Carolina holds a very slim 25-24-1 edge in this series, with 23 of those decided by one possession or less, including four total overtimes in meetings since 2018. ETSU has outscored the Catamounts 965-926…The Bucs won 24-17 in the spring, keyed by Quay Holmes with 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns…Holmes, who set a school record with 264 career points in last week’s win over VMI, is on the verge of setting several other marks. He needs 298 yards and one touchdown to pass Walker in career numbers, and needs 238 yards to break George Searcy’s single-season rushing mark of 1,324…Western Carolina started 0-6, but have won three straight, scoring 45, 41 and 43 points in the process. The Catamounts are scoring 29.9 points per game, but have allowed 41.6, with only one team scoring less than 21…ETSU is third in the league at 32.9 points a game, and are second in points allowed with 18.6…Donovan Manuel is tied for third in the SoCon with 82 tackles, while Jared Folks in tackles per game with 7.7…Former Tusculum quarterback Rogan Walls has thrown for 696 yards and five scores in the last two games for Catamounts’ head coach Kerwin Bell, a standout at the same position at the University of Florida from 1983-87…ETSU ends the regular season next week by hosting Mercer. The Bears face Chattanooga today, with the winner tied at the top of the SoCon standings with ETSU, as long as the Bucs win in Cullowhee. That would set up a scenario where ETSU could possibly set a Greene Stadium attendance record for a third time this season.