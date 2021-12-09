COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts

Located in Cullowhee, North Carolina, Western Carolina went 4-7 during the 2021 season under the direction of first-year head coach Kerwin Bell, a former quarterback at the University of Florida and in the National Football League.

Haysi High School graduate Cody Edwards is a quality control coach for the Catamounts after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Tusculum University.

“I love the area and Western Carolina’s campus,” Polier said. “Everything about it just felt like home from when I stepped on campus and I really felt like the coaching staff valued me and wanted me. They play in a great conference and they are a competitive program on the rise.”

Polier will certainly do all in his power to contribute.

“Mason is a kid who will run through a brick wall for you and not even think twice about it,” said Travis Turner, his coach at Union. “He’s a great competitor and his wrestling background, he was a state champion, really helps him out. He’s a true leader and always went above and beyond for us.”

The world of DI football beckons now.