COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Polier moves from Cavaliers to Catamounts

The next time Mason Polier delivers some pad-popping hits on the football field, he’ll be doing so for a team not located in Southwest Virginia.
The former Union High School star announced via his social media accounts on Thursday night that he is transferring from the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to Western Carolina University.
A 6-foot-2, 238-pound linebacker, Polier had 41 tackles and two sacks in 13 games over the previous two seasons at UVa-Wise.
Polier accepted a preferred walk-on offer and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Catamounts of the NCAA Division I FCS Southern Conference.
“Leaving Wise wasn’t an easy decision,” Polier said. “There was a lot of time and thought that went into this decision. Overall, I left Wise because I wanted to pursue my goal of playing at the Division I level for a competitive program.”
Polier was the 2019 Bristol Herald Courier defensive player of the year after registering 130 tackles and three interceptions as a senior for the Union Bears.
“Well, I had the opportunity to play DI coming out of high school, but I decided to stay closer to home and I realized that DI was the level I wanted to play at,” Polier said. “UVa-Wise was a great opportunity and I got to play in the South Atlantic Conference, the best DII football conference. I wanna thank everyone at UVa-Wise for the past two years and I will always be grateful for the opportunity they gave me.”
Located in Cullowhee, North Carolina, Western Carolina went 4-7 during the 2021 season under the direction of first-year head coach Kerwin Bell, a former quarterback at the University of Florida and in the National Football League.
Haysi High School graduate Cody Edwards is a quality control coach for the Catamounts after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Tusculum University.
“I love the area and Western Carolina’s campus,” Polier said. “Everything about it just felt like home from when I stepped on campus and I really felt like the coaching staff valued me and wanted me. They play in a great conference and they are a competitive program on the rise.”
Polier will certainly do all in his power to contribute.
“Mason is a kid who will run through a brick wall for you and not even think twice about it,” said Travis Turner, his coach at Union. “He’s a great competitor and his wrestling background, he was a state champion, really helps him out. He’s a true leader and always went above and beyond for us.”
The world of DI football beckons now.
“I want to thank the Western Carolina staff for believing in me and I’m more grateful than words can describe about the opportunity they have given me and the future,” Polier said.