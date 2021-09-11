COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Pickett, Pitt stop Tennessee, 41-34

Pitt’s Brandon Hill ended that threat with an interception.

After leading by seven at halftime, Pitt kept the pressure on. The Panthers went 60 yards and Pickett scored from a yard out.

It took Hooker a while to take ownership of the Tennessee offense. After replacing Milton early in the second quarter, the attack sputtered until he led a 63-yard drive that ended when he hit Warren for an 8-yard TD.

After a stale first quarter and trailing 10-0, Pitt put 27 points on the board in the second.

The Panthers went 92 yards in 11 plays, with the payoff coming on an 11-yard connection between Pickett and Melquise Stovall.

The Vols constantly tried the deep ball, showcasing Milton’s arm. The strategy loosened the Pitt defense, allowing Milton to run 54 yards to the Pitt 5. A personal foul moved the ball back to the 22, then an offensive pass interference call took it back to the 37. Chase McGrath converted on a 48-yard field goal for a 13-7 lead.

Pitt got a little fancy on its next possession. After a long pass and another personal foul on the Vols, Pickett took the snap, threw a lateral fo Jared Wayne who then found Lucas Krull in the end zone from 16 yards and a 14-13 advantage.