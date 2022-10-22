College Football: Pick-6 by Taylor lifts UVa-Wise past Erskine

The defense has played well all season for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and it was only fitting that unit delivered the biggest play on Saturday for the Highland Cavaliers.
Redshirt sophomore defensive back Patrick Taylor returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown with 12:17 left in the third quarter and that gave UVa-Wise a lead it never relinquished in a 28-13 South Atlantic Conference road win over the Erskine Flying Fleet.
The Cavs (2-6) snapped a six-game skid as they won for the first time since a season-opening win over Ferrum on Sept. 1.
Erskine (2-6) is coached by former UVa-Wise defensive coordinator Shap Boyd and the current defensive coordinator at the school, Matthew White, could take pride in a group that limited the Flying Fleet to 213 total yards and got six solo tackles and a forced fumble from Joel Burgess.
UVa-Wise trailed 10-0 after one quarter, but for once it was the Highland Cavaliers who dominated the second half of a game.
Julian Edwards and Jakoby Johnson added second-half touchdown runs as UVa-Wise sealed the deal.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Juwan Dent threw the first TD pass of his collegiate career to Joey Vandyke in the second quarter. He finished 15-of-29 for 117 yards.
Senior punter Drew Vermillion (Gate City) of UVa-Wise averaged 38.5 yards on six punts and became the program’s all-time leader in career punting yardage.
The Highland Cavaliers host Mars Hill in their final home game of the season on Oct. 29.