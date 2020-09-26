COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 16 Tennessee wins seventh straight 31-27 over Gamecocks

The Gamecocks had the chance to pile on early when Tennessee couldn't get a punt off on its first series and South Carolina had it on the Vols’ 38.

That's when Tennessee's D took control, holding the Gamecocks to 50 yards the rest of the half.

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, catching the ball after it bounced off receiver Shi Smith's hands and tip-toeing down the sideline for the score.

Earlier, Brandon Johnson had a spectacular 30-yard grab — he stretched out his left arm and hauled in the pass at full speed — and Gray a 31-yard catch to the Gamecocks 1 before Guarantano's scoring run.

Hill finished 25 of 39 passing for 290 yards and a touchdown. Smith had 10 catches for 140 yards for the Gamecocks.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: Vols AD Phil Fulmer said Thursday the school extended Pruitt's contract through 2025, an indicator of how strongly it feels about its current leadership. While Tennessee has some work ahead, it kept its poise down the stretch to keep its win streak alive.