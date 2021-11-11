COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 1 Georgia braces for challenge against Tennessee offense

As fast as Tennessee plays, the defense is on the field a long time. The Vols, who’ve scored at least 14 points in each of their SEC games, are last in the league ball possession, averaging only 24 minutes, 3 seconds of possession per game. Heupel cares about time of possession only when it matters.

“When it’s time to drain the clock, it’s important that you’re able to do that and play situational football at the end of halves, the end of ball games,” Heupel said. “The score predicated that you continue to play the way that you’re able to play.”

TWO QB OPTIONS

After missing four games with a lat injury, quarterback JT Daniels finally got back on the field last week against Missouri. Daniels, who began the season as Georgia’s starting QB, completed 7 of 11 passes for 82 yards against Missouri, with one touchdown and one interception.

The Bulldogs could start rotating quarterbacks, though Stetson Bennett seems locked in as the starter after emerging as one of the biggest surprises of the season.