COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Mitchell, Scruggs renew friendly rivalry when Hokies meet Flames

JaVon Scruggs is perfect against James Mitchell so far. On Saturday, Liberty’s junior safety from Appomattox will try to push his streak against the Virginia Tech tight end to three straight victories.

Their battles go back to high school, when Scruggs and his Raiders were on top, when Mitchell was a standout at Wise County-based Union High. It was a time when everyone wanted to beat the Raiders and nobody could.

Over the years, Scruggs and Mitchell developed a friendship. But neither of them is thinking about being too friendly right now ahead of Liberty’s noon battle at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

“Me and him usually talk on a daily basis,” Scruggs said earlier this week as his No. 25 Flames (6-0), ranked at the FBS level for the first time in school history, prepared for the Hokies (4-2, 4-2 ACC). “But, like, this week we haven’t been talking that much.”

Both were stars in high school; in fact, they swept the VHSL’s highest honors the same year. In 2017, Mitchell was named the Class 2 offensive player of the year, while Scruggs was named defender of the year.