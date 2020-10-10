COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Mitchell scores two TDs in Virginia Tech's loss at UNC

Throw in Sam Howell’s three touchdown passes, and UNC finished with its highest scoring output ever against the Hokies along with 656 total yards — the No. 2 total ever posted against Virginia Tech's defense, which was severely depleted in the secondary.

Khalil Herbert ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Virginia Tech (2-1, 2-1), which again played shorthanded due to coronavirus and injury issues. The Hokies rallied from a 42-17 third-quarter deficit to make it a one-possession game entering the fourth quarter, but no closer.

“North Carolina’s explosive on offense,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said. "If you can’t fit the run game, you’re at their mercy. They can do whatever they want.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: The Hokies have gone from being down 23 players and two full-time coaches against North Carolina State, to 21 players and two coaches against Duke, and then 15 players Saturday. The Hokies had their best surge with a third-quarter run of 20 straight points -- fueled by an onside-kick recovery — to pull within 42-37. But the defense gave up way too many big plays as Fuente had to piece together a secondary with few options at safety.