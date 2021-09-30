COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Missouri prepped for Tennessee’s breakneck offense

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has seen four very different offenses through the first four games of the season.

He’s going to see No. 5 on Saturday.

That’s when Tennessee brings its fast-break offense, averaging more than three plays per minute, to Faurot Field for an important SEC game. The Vols are coming off a competitive loss to Florida while the Tigers blew their chance to pick up a solid nonconference road win against Boston College.

“It’s totally different from anything we’ve seen this season,” Drinkwitz said. “They really do a nice job of attacking grass in space. They run the football. I think the misnomer’s that they just throw it all around the park. They really run it a lot.”

While it’s probably a bit unfamiliar to Drinkwitz, who is in his second season leading the Tigers (2-2, 0-1), the Vols’ prolific offense should look recognizable to Missouri fans.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was the offensive coordinator and handled the quarterbacks for the Tigers under Barry Odom in 2016 and ‘17, helping Drew Lock set a slew of passing records.

Heupel left Columbia for three mostly successful seasons at Central Florida before getting the job in Knoxville.