COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Lusk returns to Emory & Henry for first time as head coach

While the Wasps won their opener 36-7 at North Carolina Wesleyan, the Rams fell 45-33 to Thomas More despite throwing for 471 yards, but mistakes hampered Bluefield, from dropped passes, missed tackles, botched snaps and more. That can’t happen on Saturday.

“We are capable of making plays, big plays, but we have got to put it all together. We have got to eliminate the mistakes,” he said. “Here we go to Emory & Henry. Tradition, history, they know how to win, and that is why it is a big game for us. It is a big game because if we can go in there, correct our mistakes and find a way to win this could catapult us to figuring that out.

“That is huge and important and that is why I like to play teams like Emory. That will be a playoff atmosphere down there. I told the kids what to expect. It is the next game, it is the next game that we need to win because it is on our schedule, but it is an important game for our program.”

Not just for the Rams. Lusk figures it’s a big deal for the rest of the region as well.