COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Lusk returns to Emory & Henry for first time as head coach

It has been two years since Emory & Henry College football fans have been able to fill Fred Selfe Stadium on fall Saturday afternoons.
All will return to some degree of normalcy this week, and Bluefield University will serve as the visiting team, with the Rams led by Dewey Lusk, who will be serving as a head coach for the first time at Nicewonder Field.
“I think it is going to be rocking. Emory fans come out, they normally lead the country in attendance,” said Lusk, entering his fifth season as head coach at Bluefield. “When I was there they were so supportive. I can remember having a 37-home game winning streak while we were there.
“It is a football atmosphere and it is going to be a great experience for our kids and I hope we respond well. I think we will. We are looking forward to the challenge.”
Lusk knows all about Emory & Henry. Not only did Lusk play football for the Wasps and graduate from there in 1985, but he also served as the offensive coordinator from 1991-2005. He was even the baseball coach there from 1992-2004.
“That is where I learned to coach and play and got my degree,” said Lusk, whose Rams will visit Emory & Henry on Saturday for a 1 p.m. kick. “Anytime you get to go back home that is special. I am looking forward to seeing a lot of people. I probably have coached or played with half the people that will be there.”
Lusk left Emory & Henry to become offensive coordinator at the University of Virginia’s College in 2005, and took over as head coach there from 2011-15. He spent one season at Webber International in Florida before taking over at Bluefield in 2017.
He coached four games against the Wasps while at UVa-Wise, once as a head coach, which resulted in a thrilling 33-30 victory in a 2011 game in Wise decided on the game’s final play. That was the only one of the four won by the Cavs, two of which were played when the school as known as Clinch Valley College.
“All four of those games were crazy,” said Lusk, who helped UVA-Wise make the transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II and the South Atlantic Conference. “I remember talking to [former UVa-Wise head coach] Bruce Wasem the first time we played and it sleeted, it snowed, it rained and the sun came out and he swore up and down that every time Emory had the ball the sun came out. I don’t know if there is any truth to that or not, but it leads to some good stories.
“When we played at Emory, Wise was beating us by two scores and Coach [Lou] Wacker faked a punt out of his own end zone. I am sitting up top [in the press box] with [assistant] Jack Ginn and Jack punches me and says, ‘We’re faking it.’ I said, ‘We are doing what!’ We faked it, got the first down, went on to score and that led to us winning the ball game so expect crazy things on Saturday.
“It ought to be a fun, interesting ball game to be a part of.”
He will be among friends. Lusk coached E&H associate head coach Josh Wellenhoffer, played with assistant coach Sanders Henderson, has been friends for years with head coach Curt Newsome, and the same goes for Keith Owens, a member of the chain gang for the Wasps. His own son, Gil, who is now an assistant at Bluefield, played at UVa-Wise. Lusk’s offensive coordinator coach Michael Ketchum was head coach at Guilford in 1991 when the Quakers upset Lusk and the Wasps to force a three-way tie at the top of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings.
“It is going to be lot of fun to get back and see folks.” Lusk said. “I am looking forward to that part of it, I sure am.”
Bluefield, which resurrected its program in 2012, has played Emory & Henry just once, falling in Bluefield 49-21 in 2019. While the Wasps have an established tradition, and are now in the process of joining UVa-Wise as an NCAA Division II school in the SAC, the Rams – who play in the rugged NAIA Mid-South Conference – have had just one .500 season since the school’s return to the gridiron.
“They had a tremendous team a couple of years ago,” he said. “We are trying to figure out how to win here at Bluefield. We are much better than we had been when I first took it over, there is no doubt about that, but now we have got to get over the hump and figure out a way to win.”
While the Wasps won their opener 36-7 at North Carolina Wesleyan, the Rams fell 45-33 to Thomas More despite throwing for 471 yards, but mistakes hampered Bluefield, from dropped passes, missed tackles, botched snaps and more. That can’t happen on Saturday.
“We are capable of making plays, big plays, but we have got to put it all together. We have got to eliminate the mistakes,” he said. “Here we go to Emory & Henry. Tradition, history, they know how to win, and that is why it is a big game for us. It is a big game because if we can go in there, correct our mistakes and find a way to win this could catapult us to figuring that out.
“That is huge and important and that is why I like to play teams like Emory. That will be a playoff atmosphere down there. I told the kids what to expect. It is the next game, it is the next game that we need to win because it is on our schedule, but it is an important game for our program.”
Not just for the Rams. Lusk figures it’s a big deal for the rest of the region as well.
“I am just so glad we are able to play and not only is it important for our program, I think it is an important game for Southwest Virginia,” he said. “You have got two local teams and local flavor coaching both sides. I just think it is a good healthy rivalry and I am sure glad we are able to do it.”
Lusk has been impressed with what he has seen from the Wasps, from a talented defensive front, speed at the receiver positions and a running back with breakaway ability. Bluefield has skill of its own, led by
receiver Antonio Strickland, who had 12 receptions for 205 yards last week. Defensively, the Rams are paced by veteran linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush.
“Typical Emory fashion they have got a very good football team. We have got our hands full,” Lusk said. “We have got to go down there and make plays early and often. I hope I can get my wide receivers to wiggle a little bit and put some pressure on them. It should be an entertaining football game, it should be a lot of fun to watch and we are looking forward to the opportunity.”
Just don’t blame Lusk if it takes him a while to get used to his position on the opposite sideline from the Lou Wacker Grandstand.
“The wildest thing for me that I will remember from the last time I was at Emory as an assistant - and I am sure it will be this way Saturday - is looking toward the home side calling the offense rather than looking the other way,” Lusk said. “Once you kick it off we will play hard and do our best and it will be another game.
“It is the next game and that is why it is important, but we will shake hands before and hug each other’s neck and hopefully we will shake hands and hug each other’s neck afterwards.”