COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Local Liberty alums reveling in team's victory over Virginia Tech

Lucas Holder experienced a roller-coaster of emotions on Saturday afternoon inside his apartment in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The graduate of Carroll County High School was intently glued to the television as the Liberty University Flames were engaged in a thrilling football game with the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
Holder played on the offensive line at Liberty from 2013-2016, so the rooting interest was intensified for the Southwest Virginia native. His roommate, Winston Giles from Hillsville, happens to be a Virginia Tech graduate.
How did Holder react when the Hokies blocked a field goal and returned it for the apparent go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds?
“I stormed out of the living room to put my shoes on to go take a walk and let off some steam,” Holder said.
However, Holder was informed by his roomie that Tech coach Justin Fuente had called a timeout just before the field goal attempt and the Flames still had a chance.
After quarterback Malik Willis completed an 8-yard pass to CJ Yarbrough, Alex Barbir connected on a 51-yard field goal with just one second showing on the clock.
Final score: Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35.
“Watching the sequence of getting the first down on the pass play and then getting another shot at the field goal was an out-of-body experience,” Holder said. “I was watching on Sling TV. Evidently, my feed was about a minute delayed, because I was getting texts and calls from all over the country about the result of the game before I saw it. I threw my phone on the ground and just watched. I couldn’t believe Barbir made it. It looked like it was good from 65 yards.”
A few hours north of Holder’s North Carolina home, Aaron Lundy of Chilhowie, Virginia, was elated as well. Lundy played guard and center for the Flames from 2008-2012.
“I jumped up and down,” Lundy said. “Screaming, ‘Let’s Go.’ ”
That was the reaction of many local folks who attended the school in Lynchburg, Virginia, as Saturday’s triumph was likely the program’s biggest win since the Flames first took the field in 1973.
“I couldn’t be more honored to have been a part of something so much bigger than myself,” Lundy said. “Looking back on it knowing that me and everyone that has come before me and those that led up to Saturday have been a huge part in where the team is today – it’s humbling. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Sure, there was that upset win over Baylor in 2017.
Don’t forget a FCS playoff victory over rival James Madison in 2014.
Just last year, the Flames beat Georgia Southern in the Cure Bowl.
Yet, Liberty had never quite had a victory as celebrated as this one.
“Probably No. 1 in terms of visibility for the program,” said Britt Stone, who was a four-year starter on the offensive line at the school from 2004-2008. “Honestly, I was extremely proud and not just proud they won, but how they won. They went toe to toe and physically ran the ball downhill on VT.”
Stone is the principal at Tri-Cities Christian Academy in Blountville, Tennessee, and served as the head football coach at John Battle from 2015-2018. His wife, Courtney Watkins Stone, attended Tennessee High and was a key contributor for a Liberty University women’s basketball team that advanced to the Sweet Sixteen of the 2005 NCAA tournament.
Stone, his wife and two sons, Eli and Judah, watched the game from their home in Bluff City, Tennessee, and could certainly appreciate the magnitude of the moment.
“I probably have a little bit of a unique perspective,” Stone said. “My first year playing at LU, we were 1-10. They fired everybody. Coach Danny Rocco comes in and we started to turn things around. In 2007, we won the first Big South Conference championship. … In 2008, we went 10-2 and beat eighth-ranked Elon in the last week of the season, but we were not voted into the playoffs.
“Again, we had some really good teams, guys who played in the NFL and won some big games, just never got the opportunity to show it on a national stage. I think that’s really what makes this game so important and makes it No. 1 [in school history] because of the visibility of the program.”
Freshman offensive lineman Gage Bassham (Abingdon) and junior defensive end Austin Lewis (David Crockett) play for the Flames, as does defensive back Javon Scruggs.
Scruggs was a star at VHSL powerhouse Appomattox and competed in several playoff contests against teams from far Southwest Virginia. He had four tackles on Saturday.
It was just 12 years ago that Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze was the boss at now-defunct Lambuth University and led the team to a win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise at Carl Smith Stadium. UVa-Wise was the seventh-ranked NAIA team in the country at the time.
After a much-maligned stint at the University of Mississippi, Freeze has found a home at Liberty.
His Flames are 7-0 and ranked 22nd in the latest Associated Press poll.
“Since 1988 it’s been the goal of the program to be on a stage along with Notre Dame and BYU,” said Bryant Bowden, who played at Liberty from 1988-1992 after a standout career at John Battle High School. “Looking at the AP poll, they are getting closer.”
For now, those local Liberty alums are still reveling in that triumph over Virginia Tech on Saturday.
“This is Liberty’s biggest win,” said Kevin Widener, a Lebanon High School graduate who played for the Flames from 2010-2014. “We’ve had a lot of big wins over the past years, but I think this one puts Liberty as the top football school in Virginia – for 2020 anyway.”
