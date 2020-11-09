COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Local Liberty alums reveling in team's victory over Virginia Tech

Lucas Holder experienced a roller-coaster of emotions on Saturday afternoon inside his apartment in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The graduate of Carroll County High School was intently glued to the television as the Liberty University Flames were engaged in a thrilling football game with the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

Holder played on the offensive line at Liberty from 2013-2016, so the rooting interest was intensified for the Southwest Virginia native. His roommate, Winston Giles from Hillsville, happens to be a Virginia Tech graduate.

How did Holder react when the Hokies blocked a field goal and returned it for the apparent go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds?

“I stormed out of the living room to put my shoes on to go take a walk and let off some steam,” Holder said.

However, Holder was informed by his roomie that Tech coach Justin Fuente had called a timeout just before the field goal attempt and the Flames still had a chance.

After quarterback Malik Willis completed an 8-yard pass to CJ Yarbrough, Alex Barbir connected on a 51-yard field goal with just one second showing on the clock.

Final score: Liberty 38, Virginia Tech 35.