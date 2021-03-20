COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Limestone downs UVa-Wise, 30-24

BHC Sports Desk
Two games, two gut-wrenching losses for the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
Jerko’ya Patton scored on a 12-yard touchdown run with four seconds remaining to give the Limestone College Saints a 30-24 South Atlantic Conference victory over UVa-Wise on Saturday night in Gaffney, South Carolina.
UVa-Wise (0-2) had lost in quadruple overtime to Carson-Newman the week before. The Highland Cavaliers couldn’t hold a 14-3 lead on Saturday.
Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) threw two touchdown passes in the loss.
The Cavs host Tusculum University on Thursday at 6 p.m.
