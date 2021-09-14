COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Knee injury ends season for Virginia Tech TE James Mitchell

Fuente was optimistic Mitchell wouldn’t be out long term until he rewatched the hit over the weekend.

“I only watched it once,” Fuente said. “When I saw it on video, I knew we were in trouble. I knew he was hurt.”

Mitchell had five catches for 42 yards with a touchdown this season. He had 52 career catches with 838 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns (seven receiving).

Fuente met with Mitchell on Monday morning to chart a path forward. The goal is for Mitchell to be on the sidelines and travel with the team when he’s mobile enough to protect himself on the sidelines.

“James is a special case, obviously,” Fuente said. “...That was one of the things we discussed. When he’s able to move around a little bit better than we are going to want him back out there.”

The tight end considered entering his name into the NFL draft last season, but opted to return for one more season to get his sports media and analytics degree and improve areas of his game that scouts told him to work on.