COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Jordan Stout (Honaker) getting his kicks for Penn State as he weighs options for 2022 season

“His ability this season to drop nearly half his punts inside the 20 is not only impressive, but key to his chances of making it at the next level. That accuracy is so important. Then, it’s his leg power. There aren’t many punters in college football with a longer punt this year,” said Oliver Hodgkinson, a NFL Draft Analyst for the Pro Football Network. “And that leg strength is evident with his number of touchbacks on kickoffs this year. Composure I’d say is another big thing. He’s never had a blocked punt which shows, to me, that he’s cool under pressure as far as punting is concerned. … His versatility to be able to do all three elements of the kicking game might help him get an opportunity.”