COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Jordan Stout (Honaker) getting his kicks for Penn State as he weighs options for 2022 season

Jordan Stout is taking part in Senior Day festivities for the Penn State University football team, but the gifted punter and kicker is still not saying for certain if the professional route beckons and Saturday’s showdown against Rutgers will indeed be his final game at Beaver Stadium.
“I haven’t made that decision yet,” the Honaker High School graduate said in a Zoom interview on Tuesday afternoon. “The pros, I’ve had a great year punting and on kickoffs. The cons, I love this team and still have another year that I could come back and make something special happen.”
Stout has been stellar in the here-and-now as one of the stars on special teams in the Big Ten Conference, proven by his sublime stats and the fact he has thrice been awarded the league’s special teams player of the week award.
He is one of just four guys at the NCAA Division I FBS level to handle punts, kickoffs, field goals and extra points. San Diego State’s Matt Araiza, Cameron Dicker of Texas and Connecticut’s Joe McFadden are the others.
Stout has punted 51 times for a 47.04-yard average, which ranks second in the Big Ten Conference and ninth nationally. Twenty-two of his boots after traveled more than 50 yards and he has a long of 76 yards.
He’s among 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award – given to the NCAA’s top punter – and his 44.88-yard career average on punts is currently tops all-time for the Nittany Lions’ tradition-rich program.
Forty-eight of his 53 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, a percentage of 90.6.
Oh yeah, Stout has also totaled 76 points, going 16-for-22 on field goals (with a long of 52 yards) and 28-for-29 on extra points.
What is preparation like in carrying such a heavy workload?
“A lot of time I go into each week with a set plan and don’t deviate from that, even if I am having a bad day in one or the other,” Stout said. “I stick with that plan and that is what has helped me be successful.”
Stout connected on three field goals, had a 51-yard average on four punts and had four touchbacks on five kickoffs in last week’s 21-17 loss to the Michigan Wolverines, but those moments were overshadowed by Stout’s prowess with his right arm instead of his right leg.
Early in the first quarter facing 4th-and-6 at the Michigan 39 yard line, Penn State coach James Franklin opted for some trickery as Stout took the snap, rolled to his right and then fired an 18-yard completion to Curtis Jacobs.
It was the first pass completion by a Penn State punter since 1987.
This was Stout’s own version of Punt, Pass and Kick displayed in one game.
“We’ve talked about running it and we’ve talked about fakes quite a bit and it never happens,” Stout said. “I didn’t expect it. We had repped it a lot and it was pretty awesome to be able to do that.”
Stout didn’t have as much success on his first collegiate carry later in the first quarter as a botched fake field goal attempt resulted in a fumble and a loss of negative-18 yards.
Brent Coleman and Alec Anderson – two of his pals from Southwest Virginia – were among the 109,534 in attendance.
“Whenever he threw on the punt it felt like the ball was in the air forever,” Coleman said. “Then same [on the fake field goal]. Both plays felt like they were going in slow motion. I’d never actually seen him throw or catch in a real game before so it was a great experience to be up there for it. I told him afterwards that I was proud of him and that he needed to work on ball security.”
Stout racked his brain trying to remember the last time he had passed the pigskin.
“I think I do recall having one pass at Honaker and it was a first down after I completed it,” Stout said. “Other than that, no other fakes in my career.”
There is nothing fake about Stout’s potential to one day punt (and kick) in the pros.
“His ability this season to drop nearly half his punts inside the 20 is not only impressive, but key to his chances of making it at the next level. That accuracy is so important. Then, it’s his leg power. There aren’t many punters in college football with a longer punt this year,” said Oliver Hodgkinson, a NFL Draft Analyst for the Pro Football Network. “And that leg strength is evident with his number of touchbacks on kickoffs this year. Composure I’d say is another big thing. He’s never had a blocked punt which shows, to me, that he’s cool under pressure as far as punting is concerned. … His versatility to be able to do all three elements of the kicking game might help him get an opportunity.”
Stout began his career at a walk-on at Virginia Tech and spent two seasons with the Hokies, but recently departed head coach Justin Fuente never offered him a scholarship and Stout never got the chance to showcase his full repertoire in Blacksburg.
He transferred to Penn State and the school in University Park has been the perfect fit.
“I could say a lot, but I’m just going to keep it simple,” Stout said. “They’ve given me an opportunity here that I haven’t had in the past. I’m so grateful for that. To have been at another place and not gotten much respect to coming here and being a team captain after the first year and now a two-year captain, it’s a huge blessing. I have to give credit to Coach Franklin, the other coaches and my teammates for believing in me.”