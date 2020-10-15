COLLEGE FOOTBALL: John "Raindrop" Rainey (Tazewell) broke the color barrier at UVa

TAZEWELL, Va. — John Rainey said he just wanted to play football and never gave any thought to being a trailblazer.
Rainey, who was known as “Raindrop” during a stellar football career at Tazewell High School, is one of four men who will be honored for breaking the color barrier on the University of Virginia football team in 1971.
Harrison Davis, Kent Merritt and Stanley Land join Rainey in holding that distinction.
Rainey said Gary Hamm actually joined the team a year prior as a walk-on but he, Davis, Merritt and Land were the first scholarship players. They enrolled at UVa in the fall of 1970, a time when freshmen could not play varsity football.
“Our freshman team went 4-1 so there were some expectations,” he said.
Rainey’s high school Latin teacher, Nancy Chambers, took him under her wing and along with her husband, Jack, an attorney in Tazewell, steered him to UVa.
“I credit the Chamberses with being a big part of my success in life,” he said.
The Chamberses and others gave him odd jobs and took an interest in his life and education. They encouraged him to go to college and broaden his horizons. He remembers Roger and Ronnie Pike as two of the first coaches that worked with him. Tommy Fletcher, a St. Paul native and UVa recruiter, joined the Chamberses in luring him to Charlottesville.
“I had never heard of UVa,” Rainey said. “Everybody in Tazewell was Tech fans.”
Rainey was an eighth grader when Tazewell County integrated its schools and he followed Ronnie Thompson and David Harrison in a line of standout running backs for the Bulldogs and head coach Dave Rider. From 1967-69, he racked up 54 touchdowns and 349 points and was said to be so fast he could either outrun the rain or run between the raindrops — hence the nickname.
“I had some great linemen in front of me and some great teammates,” he said.
Jack Crabtree, Jimmy Kiser and Greg Bowman, along with quarterback Butch Lutz, are teammates he recalled fondly.
It was a golden era for the Bulldogs, who went 26-5-1 over Rainey’s three seasons. Tazewell and other Southwest District teams frequently played larger schools from Roanoke and Lynchburg.
“I remember we played George Washington of Danville and we came out as a team, while they came out as units,” Rainey said. “The special team players came out first and I thought they ain’t so big, we’ll whoop their butts.
“Their linemen came out and I knew it was going to be a long night.”
Rainey believes if the playoff system in place today was around in the late 1960s, the Bulldogs and some other Southwest Virginia teams would have won state titles.
The UVa teams he played on were not nearly as successful and he left there regretting not redshirting one year.
“I had separated my shoulder in high school and did it again at UVa,” Rainey said. “I could have redshirted my sophomore year but we had some injuries at running back and I chose to play. That extra year would have allowed me to work on my master’s degree.”
Rainey received his master’s degree from Regent and went on to have a successful career in education.
Cavaliers coach Don Lawrence, who took over after George Blackburn, the man who gave Rainey his scholarship was fired, helped him put it in perspective.
“He said, ‘You got your degree and that is what you came here for.’”
Like Rainey, the other three groundbreakers got their diplomas in four years.
“None of us was going home without it,” Rainey said.
While the football was tough and the Cavaliers faced the likes of Michigan, North Carolina and Missouri, Rainey said the classroom was the biggest challenge.
“The academics were much tougher than football,” Rainey said. “It took a lot of discipline.”
He recalled studying at 3 a.m. after practicing football three times a day.
His junior year was the most productive on the gridiron and Rainey finished his career with 422 rushing yards and 476 return yards.
Rainey said he sometimes feels like his life has been déjà vu with the current times being much like they were when he was in high school and college.
There was a lot of social unrest. John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated and Southern colleges and universities were slowly integrating.
Rainey and his buddies saw the Confederate flags, got hate mail and had white teammates resent them because they took playing time from them but he said a lot of the abuse came from fans.
“Harrison Davis took the brunt of it because he was the quarterback,” Rainey said. “There was one game he was playing with a separated shoulder and the crowd was on him bad. He threw his third interception and somebody yelled, ‘Give him a watermelon, see if he can throw that.’
“He had all he could take and he turned around and gave them the finger. He tried to deny doing it, but the picture was in the paper the next day.”
A long career in coaching and teaching and children who have done well will be as much of Rainey’s legacy as his days on the gridiron, but he remembers being treated well in Charlottesville and Tazewell.
“I truly appreciate Tazewell putting me on the mural and they have always remembered me and treated me with respect,” Rainey said.
While they have interviewed Rainey and the other three and gathered information for a documentary, UVa has not finalized its plans to honor them. A spokesman for the school said they will set a definite date for the ceremony once the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.
