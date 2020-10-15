COLLEGE FOOTBALL: John "Raindrop" Rainey (Tazewell) broke the color barrier at UVa

His junior year was the most productive on the gridiron and Rainey finished his career with 422 rushing yards and 476 return yards.

Rainey said he sometimes feels like his life has been déjà vu with the current times being much like they were when he was in high school and college.

There was a lot of social unrest. John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated and Southern colleges and universities were slowly integrating.

Rainey and his buddies saw the Confederate flags, got hate mail and had white teammates resent them because they took playing time from them but he said a lot of the abuse came from fans.

“Harrison Davis took the brunt of it because he was the quarterback,” Rainey said. “There was one game he was playing with a separated shoulder and the crowd was on him bad. He threw his third interception and somebody yelled, ‘Give him a watermelon, see if he can throw that.’

“He had all he could take and he turned around and gave them the finger. He tried to deny doing it, but the picture was in the paper the next day.”