COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell will return to Virginia Tech next season
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell will return to Virginia Tech next season

mitchell

Former Union High School star James Mitchell will stay with the Hokies instead of going to the NFL next season.

 The Associated Press

Tight end James Mitchell will be catching passes for Virginia Tech in 2021.

The former Union High School football star announced via social media on Monday that he was staying in Blacksburg for his senior season with the Hokies.

Mitchell had been ranked among the top pro prospects at his position, but will not test the NFL Draft waters this time around.

He finished the 2020 season with 26 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns, four punt returns for 25 yards and one carry that went one for one yard and a score.

