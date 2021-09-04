COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell (Union) scores TD in Virginia Tech victory over UNC

IN THE AREA

Fuente said he thought Burmeister was trying to hit Tayvion Robinson in the back of the end zone on the touchdown pass, but Mitchell cut it off.

“I saw both of them,” Burmeister said, “and I was like one of them is going to catch it.”

THE TAKEAWAY

North Carolina: The Tar Heels’ need to replace Howell's top two targets from last season was hampered greatly by the play of the Hokies secondary, which often caused him to hold onto the ball for a long time. In one stretch, Howell was sacked on three consecutive plays after dropping back to pass.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies drove for two touchdowns and to the North Carolina 10 on their first three possessions, failing to score on the middle drive when King fumbled the ball away. They then played conservatively until Howell's pass to Downs got the Tar Heels on the board at 14-7.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tar Heels’ ranking was their highest in the preseason since the 1997 team was No. 7, but they will surely tumble. The Hokies got no votes in the preseason, but are likely to at least get some consideration going forward,

UP NEXT