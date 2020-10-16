COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell (Union) making his mark for the Virginia Tech Hokies

The offensive highlight of the game for Tech was Hendon Hooker’s deep throw to Mitchell down the middle in the third quarter. Mitchell had to tap the ball up to himself with defensive back Don Chapman right over his shoulder in order to make the one-handed grab.

Mitchell kept on running for a 57-yard gain.

“When he deflected, it kind of floated in the air a little bit,” Mitchell said. “It wasn’t really fast, it was kind of sitting there in slow motion almost and I was just able to concentrate on it. I kept my eyes on the ball and hauled it in.”

The Big Stone Gap native was more pleased with his contributions to the team’s rushing attack. Mitchell scored a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter (the fifth of his career), but his improved blocking alongside Tech’s stout offensive line has helped turn Tech’s ground game into one of the best in the country.

Tech ran for 260 yards against a North Carolina team that allowed 108 rushing yards combined in the first two weeks.

“He’s becoming a really really good blocker just downfield, sealing edges,” Tech running back Khalil Herbert said. “Makes it easy for me to run around. Shout out to the guys in the tight end room. They’re doing a really great job.”