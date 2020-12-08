COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell (Union) has showcased his versatility this season for Virginia Tech

It wasn’t the only time on Saturday the coaching staff leaned on the tight end’s versatility.

Mitchell was the team’s starting punt returner on Saturday, and had a 14-yard return in the second quarter. It was the second longest return of the season for the Hokies and gave the offense the ball at midfield.

Tech’s had issues returning punts this season and rotated through a series of different specialists. Tayvion Robinson was the team’s starting returner to open the season, but lost the job after fumbling a return against Liberty. He also muffed a punt against Duke earlier in the year that was recovered for a touchdown.

The Hokies tried out Raheem Blackshear, Tre Turner and Khalil Herbert before turning to Mitchell.

“That’s the first time live since senior year, and it’s different, but I’ve been working back there actually pretty much all year,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t really know an opportunity was going to come, but they came up to me this week and said, ‘You’re going, so just get mentally ready,’ and that’s what I did.”