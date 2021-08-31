COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell (Union) has made his mark at Virginia Tech

“ I obviously knew the Jones brothers, but a lot of kids my age didn’t have people going to big time schools,” James Mitchell said. “It was a neat opportunity to give back to them and show them it can happen. Kids from this area can go on and do whatever they want to do, it’s just a matter of going out there and doing it. It’s just showing them it’s going to take a lot, a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifices.”

Mitchell’s small town roots were evident in his unique reaction to the NIL hysteria.

The NCAA changed the rules July 1 to allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness for the first time. There were a number of high-profile deals out of the gate and there was likely money to be made for Mitchell given his high profile position.

The tight end is one of two players on the Hokies to receive preseason All-ACC honors and he made the Mackey Award watch list, an award given annually to the top tight end in college football.

Mitchell wasn’t in a hurry to cash in.

“ I have not spoken to any brands yet on that,” Mitchell said. “I have had some people reach out. It’s just not something — it’s something that I might be interested in, just not something I have taken the time to do yet.”