COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell (Union) has 67 receiving yards in Virginia Tech's triumph over UVa

“I think my team got tired of me telling them how hard they play,” Fuente said. “I felt good about the way our guys played. We looked fast and we were rarely out of position."

Virginia (5-5, 4-5) had its four-game win streak end. The Cavaliers drove 75 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead with their first possession, but managed just 71 yards the rest of the half while the Hokies scored all five times they had the ball to lead 27-7.

The Cavaliers also started the night among the national leaders in run defense, allowing just 125.9 yards per game, but yielded 252 yards by the Hokies.

“There wasn’t a lot of screaming and yelling or anything else," coach Bronco Mendenhall said of his halftime locker room. “It was just execution. We gave up two giant plays on defense and we were inconsistent on offense. It was just a matter of executing our way back into the game.”

The Cavaliers closed to within 30-15 with a third quarter touchdown, and Mendenhall said it looked like a “really strong finish, a competitive ending” was in the offing, but a second interception of Brennan Armstrong ended any chance they could make it happen.