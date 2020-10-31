COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell (Union) contributes 46 receiving yards to Virginia Tech's victory at Louisville

“We have been doing a great job with it, really this whole time,” he said. “We got caught with it. This is the most difficult time for us coaches because you are dealing with all these parameters with this. You got to deal with and move forward. That’s kind of what we did.”

As a result, a Cardinals team that likes to play up to eight defensive linemen had just five available Saturday.

The Hokies, who entered Saturday with the nation’s third-best rushing offense, came out rolling. They scored three touchdowns on their first four drives, all on Hooker runs, to build a 21-0 lead with 9:28 left in the first half.

Hooker said news of the missing Cardinals came too late to affect the game plan.

“We just came right here and just played football as we do day in and day out,” he said.

The Cardinals rallied, and a Javian Hawkins 90-yard scoring run to end the half cut the Hokies lead to just 21-14. The run by Hawkins, who finished with 129 yards on 17 carries, was the third-longest run in Louisville history and the longest since 1971.