COLLEGE FOOTBALL: James Mitchell scores TD for Virginia Tech in 23-16 loss to Wake Forest

Beal-Smith set the tone for the Demon Deacons (3-2, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) with a 58-yard run on the game’s first series. He later added runs of 26 and 19 yards.

Hartman threw only 17 times Saturday, completing 12 for 110 yards. But he scrambled 9 yards for the game’s first score.

Hendon Hooker threw for 223 yards and ran for another 98 for the Hokies (3-2, 3-2), who had won six of the previous seven games between the schools.

Hooker completed 17 of 33 passes and rushed 17 times. He connected with James Mitchell on a 39-yard TD pass. Mitchell, a former Union High School star, had three catches for 51 yards.

“They (the Deacons) play a bit of a bend-but-don’t-break defense, but they challenged us more on the outside and we didn’t make any big plays throwing the ball,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said. “We weren’t very effective down there.”

Sam Johnson made a 54-yard field goal to pull the Hokies within a touchdown with 2:38 left, but the Deacons recovered an onside kick and later punted to pin the Hokies deep with a less than a minute to play, setting the stage for Andersen’s third interception.

TAKEAWAY