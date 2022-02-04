COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Honaker grad Jordan Stout playing in Senior Bowl on Saturday

The powerful right leg of Jordan Stout has scouting scribes singing his praises on social media and surely led to many National Football League player development bigshots scribbling down notes over the past few days at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

“[Wednesday] after practice, he had a kickoff in the driving rain that he put through the uprights and about five yards into the tunnel,” said Alex Katson of NeptuneScouting.com. “So it traveled probably 85, 90 yards.”

The punter and kicker who starred at Honaker High School and Penn State University has certainly raised his profile in the workout sessions leading up to Saturday’s Senior Bowl, which begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by the NFL Network.

“I’m approaching this as a huge opportunity,” Stout said. “There are really no nerves, because why would I be nervous? This is what I’ve been working towards my whole life.”

Stout arrived in Alabama on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. and did psychological testing and filled out questionnaires for nearly seven hours, before practicing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Stout will be suiting up in the 71st edition of the All-Star game for the National Team, which is coached by staff members from the New York Jets.

“The coolest part of the whole thing is being able to interact with NFL coaches each day,” Stout said.

Landing a job in the NFL is Stout’s ultimate goal and he announced his decision to turn pro last month after a stellar season at Penn State in which he finished as runner-up to San Diego State’s Matt Araiza for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s best punter.

Stout began his collegiate career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Penn State and established himself as a star on special teams in the Big Ten Conference.

This past season he handled punts, field goals, extra points and kickoffs for the Nittany Lions and also completed a pass attempt in a game against Michigan.

His career stats included 20 field goals, 98 total points, a 44.5-yard average on 100 attempts and 227 of his 269 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks, a percentage of 84.4.

The Senior Bowl is the first of two major showcases for Stout as he’s also earned an invitation to the NFL Scouting Combine next month at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“I want to impress the coaches with not only my performance on the field, but also in person with my charisma and personality,” Stout said.

Stout is dynamic, just like his right leg.

“We got the chance to talk to him for a few minutes after practice [Wednesday] and he was very gracious and appreciative,” Katson said.

Stout played in the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star Game and the Offense-Defense All-American Bowl during his days at Honaker and he’s continued to earn accolades since leaving Southwest Virginia.

The guy who boomed kicks on Friday nights and Saturday afternoons is making an impression as he looks to play for pay on Sundays.

“I think that he has very good chances to play in the NFL,” Katson said. “There are two other very good punters in this draft class [Araiza and Georgia’s Jake Camarda] that he’ll be competing with all the way up until April, but the kick power that he has will get him a shot to stick for sure.”

