COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Hokies AD: Fuente ‘wanted to move on’ now

The Hokies (5-5) play at Miami on Saturday and finish the season at Virginia.

“This is a place to do something special never before been seen at Virginia Tech,” said Babcock, who was hired in 2014. “Our next coach will get us there. ... We define excellence at Virginia Tech is to rise up and surpass and that’s exactly what we need the next coach to do. And that we fully plan to do.”

Babcock said he has a list of possible candidates, but would not share it.

A Zoom meeting with recruits also is planned, perhaps as soon as Tuesday, but Babcock added: “I hope they have a love for Virginia Tech. We’re going to do our best to keep them. But I also know they’re young people who will make the right decision for them, but we’re going to do our best to keep them.”

Fuente, 45, replaced College Football Hall of Famer Frank Beamer to start the 2016 season and had immediate success. The Hokies were 10-4 and won the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division championship with Fuente earning ACC coach of the year honors, but that success became harder to sustain.