EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry Wasps head football coach Curt Newsome has confidence in sophomore tailback Justin Hill.

“Justin has speed, strength and vision. We like what he’s all about,” Newsome said.

The 6-foot, 220-pound native of Dallas, North Carolina, won a conference title in the 100 meters at East Gaston High with a time of 10.9 seconds. This past summer, Hill maxed out in the bench press at 405 pounds.

“Anyone can tell that Justin is a workout warrior,” Newsome said. “Even when our team is not lifting, Justin is going at it.”

After rushing for over 2,100 yards, scoring 30 touchdowns and earning first-team Class 2 all-state in his senior year, Hill said he received an invite from Western Carolina to be a preferred walk-on.

“I felt like I was a scholarship player, and Emory & Henry basically offered me a full-ride,” said Hill, who guided East Gaston to the third round of the state playoffs as a senior. “Western and some schools in the South Atlantic Conference wanted me to play linebacker. That’s not I wanted.”

Hill, who was recruited by former E&H defensive line coach Bruce Tall, yearned for a chance to play his favorite spot at running back. He didn’t have to wait long in Emory.

With regular tailback Grayson Overstreet slowed by an ankle injury, Hill took the starting job early in the season.

The move turned out to be a hit.

Hill accounted for 412 yards rushing and two scores, with a 100-yard performance at Erskine. He was selected offensive freshman of the year in the SAC Mountain Division along with earning second-team status on the All-SAC Mountain Division squad.

“Getting to play as a true freshman in college was a goal and it felt special,” Hill said. “The defenses at the NCAA Division II have a lot of size, especially up front.

“I was close to Overstreet and he gave me a lot of advice. I was pleased with how I played overall, and I want to do even better this fall.”

The spotlight is now squarely on Hill. He was named to the Preseason All-Mountain Division team and will be expected to add balance to the E&H offense.

What has Hill done to prepare?

“I worked on my craft, at my high school field, in the gym and in the weight room,” Hill said.

Ignoring the heat, Hill grinded through a variety of drills and lifts by himself.

“I was out there every day,” Hill said. “I would bring cones and bags to the field to work on running back moves. I also trained with some of the younger guys near my home. I would love for them to look up to me and know they can the same things I’m doing in college.”

The next step of the grind for Hill comes Saturday when the Wasps open the season against Concord in a 1 p.m. start at Athens, West Virginia.

“I’m ready to bring it,” Hill said. “I’ve put in the work, and my goal is to rush for over 1,500 yards this season.”

The offensive line for the Wasps will feature a pair of new starters at guard in 6-4, 345-pound sophomore Deshaun Sharp and 6-2, 305 junior strongman Noah Sage. A former standout at Lee High School in Jonesville, Sage began his college run at Virginia Tech.

Following a redshirt year in 2020, Sage made his Tech debut in the 2021 New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Six-foot-two sophomore Charles Mutter (King George, Virginia) will be the starting quarterback.

“We’re bigger in the line and we have experience,” Hill said.

What sort of scouting report would Hill give himself?

“I try to be a balanced back,” Hill said. “I can make defenders miss in open space and I can run them over if needed. I also take pride in my blocking.

“Those areas are where my strength and speed really help.”