COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Heupel latest coach trying to turn around Tennessee Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Josh Heupel knows exactly what he walked into as the latest head football coach of the Tennessee Volunteers — a tradition-filled program that has struggled of late.

“This is one of the iconic programs in all of college sports, in all of college football,” Heupel said.

Tennessee has plenty of history with this the 125th season in school history. The Volunteers have won 13 Southeastern Conference football championships and count six national championships, the last in 1998. But their last SEC Eastern Division title came in 2007.

Heupel is the fifth different coach — not counting interim or acting coaches — since the end of the 2008 season. He takes over a program that went 3-7 last season and currently is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into the recruiting issues that cost Jeremy Pruitt and nine others their jobs in January.

The man who quarterbacked Oklahoma to a national title and who went 28-8 over the past three seasons at UCF sees opportunity in Knoxville. He has 14 starters back from a team that lost seven of its final eight games in 2020.