WISE, Va. – The Greeneville gang helped the football team at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise open the 2023 season with a bang.

Former Greeneville High School standouts Dorien Goddard and Jordan Gillespie scored touchdowns, while ex-Greene Devil Jaevon Gillespie rushed for 101 yards as UVa-Wise overwhelmed the Union College Bulldogs from Barbourville, Kentucky, for a 48-0 win on Saturday night at Carl Smith Stadium.

UVa-Wise did what it was supposed to do in overwhelming and overpowering an inferior opponent from the NAIA ranks, posting its first shutout since a blanking of Virginia University-Lynchburg on Sept. 4, 2021.

The Highland Cavaliers limited Union (1-1) to 131 yards of total offense, intercepted four passes, recorded two sacks and recovered a fumble en route to the victory.

“Defense was lights out the whole game, I thought," said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. "We thought coming into this game they would have a hard time against our defense, because I think we have a chance to be pretty good on that side of the ball."

Jordan Gillespie essentially sealed the deal 21 seconds into the second half when he returned an interception 16 yards for a score to extend UVa-Wise’s lead to 27-0.

Union quarterback Bryson Grabowski’s pass was tipped by Raaphell Mayes II and into the waiting arms of Gillespie, who zoomed into the end zone.

“The quarterback was looking straight over there and I knew that’s where it was going to go,” Gillespie said. “I just took my shot when I saw the ball. Thanks to Mayes, he tipped it to me and made it easier. After that, it was just taking it to the crib.”

It was part of a memorable night for a quartet of players who played their high school ball at Greeneville, a Northeast Tennessee powerhouse.

Goddard finished with five catches for 76 yards and caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Juwan Dent with 3:57 remaining in the second quarter.

“It felt good getting the touchdown,” Goddard said. “Just moving forward, I want to get in there more.”

Surprisingly, it was just the second career TD for Goddard, who began his collegiate career with the University of Virginia Cavaliers. Big things are expected of the 6-foot-3, 208-pound playmaker.

“Dorien’s going to have a breakout season this year,” Jaevon Gillespie said.

Gillespie was on pace for a breakout season in 2022 before a promising campaign ended prematurely after just 53 carries due to a shoulder injury. He needed just 16 carries to surpass the 100-yard mark in his return on Saturday and also caught one pass for six yards.

“It felt good to be back out on the field playing,” Jaevon Gillespie said. “I felt good out there and am glad to be back.”

The only thing missing from his stat line was six points.

“That would have been the trifecta,” Goddard said.

Greeneville graduate A.J. Stewart also got reps as the third-string quarterback in the fourth quarter for the Cavs and gained 25 rushing yards on three carries.

The Greene County connection is working out well in Wise County.

“They come from a great high school football program and I don’t think you can consistently build a winning team in college if you’re not recruiting kids from winning programs,” Damron said. “Dorian and Jaevon never say a word. Jordan talks a little bit more, but not much more. They just come to work every single day.”

Damron notices a common thread with the Greeneville guys.

“I think they love football,” the coach said. “A lot of kids don’t love football anymore. They come to work, they appreciate their opportunity and I think that says a lot about their upbringing at home and their high school program”

There were plenty of other standouts on Saturday.

Strong safety Nasir Howell had two interceptions in his debut for the Highland Cavaliers. The Georgia native previously played at North Dakota State and Tennessee-Chattanooga.

“Really, I just wanted to say a shout-out to the D-Line,” Howell said. “They put that pressure on the quarterback and he threw me two good ones. I’m grateful to be here and to be able to make the plays. … [Defensive coordinator Matthew White] is always sending pressure on the quarterback and that makes the job in the back half easier. We just have to lock in every play to our assignments.”

Jalen Jones also had an interception, Da’Jon Barnes returned a fumble for a touchdown and Omar Tyson had a sack among his four tackles.

Offensively, no questions were really answered in the quarterback competition.

Incumbent signal-caller Juwan Dent was 10-of-15 for 107 yards and two TDs – one to Goddard and the other to DJ Powell – while West Alabama transfer Jake Corkren was 9-of-12 for 58 yards.

“We’ve got next week too,” Damron said. “We’ve got to make a decision before we go to Barton College [for the South Atlantic Conference opener on Sept. 16]. They’ve got to play better. There were a couple of times they had some opportunities to hit some throws and they did not go where the ball needed to go. It’s a work in progress. … We’re content playing this thing 10 yards at time.”

Shyhiem Pannell and Tyreek Hall added touchdown runs. Pannell is from Altavista High School near Lynchburg, Virginia, and previously played baseball at UVa-Wise.

He pantomimed hitting a home run after his 20-yard third-quarter scoring run.

Damron certainly hit it out of the park when it came to recruiting those guys from Greeneville.

“The biggest thing in high school was work ethic or the will to work,” Goddard said. “It wasn’t a choice in high school, you were either going to do the work or you weren’t going to be on the team. I think that’s just instilled in us. Now, being together here we are playing for each other and straying strong for each other.”

NOTES: Morehead State University transfer Zavier Lomax (Union) rushed for 16 yards on three carries for UVa-Wise and also made three tackles on special teams. … Tyson Tester (Wise County Central) made two stops, while Bowen Tarter (Richlands) also had a special-teams tackle in the win. … A couple of guys who used to play at UVa-Wise were in action on Saturday: Robert Carter Jr. of Robert Morris had three tackles in a loss to Air Force, while Mason Polier (Union) had three tackles for NCAA Division III Willamette University. … UVa-Wise plays at Thomas More University (0-1) on Sept. 9. The next home game for the Highland Cavaliers is Sept. 23 against Limestone.

Union 0 0 0 0—0

UVa-Wise 10 10 14 14—48

Scoring Summary

V-W – Powell 15 pass from Dent (Dalton kick)

V-W – Dalton 39 FG

V-W – Dalton 29 FG

V-W – Goddard 3 pass from Dent (Dalton kick)

V-W – Jo. Gillespie 16 INT return (Dalton kick)

V-W – Pannell 20 run (Dalton kick)

V-W – Barnes 17 fumble return (Dalton kick)

V-W – T. Hall 2 run (Dalton kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: U 11, V-W 19; Rushes-Yards: U 30-37, V-W 33-177; Passing Yards: U 94, V-W 165; Comp.-Att.-Int.: U 12-28-4, V-W 19-28-0; Fumbles-Lost: U 2-1, V-W 0-0; Penalties-Yards: U 12-127, V-W 18-206; Punts-Average: U 5-30-2, V-W 6-39.7

Individual Stats

RUSHING – U: Grabowski 4-23, Parks 12-16, Jackson 5-13, D. Robinson 5-4, Thomas 1-1, M. Robinson 1-(-2), Russell 1-(-4), Polley 1-(-14); V-W: Jae. Gillespie 16-101, Pannell 7-26, Stewart 3-25, Lomax 3-16, Hall 3-9, Corkren 1-0.

PASSING – U: Grabowski 10-23-4, 54, Russell 2-5-0, 40; V-W: Dent 10-15-0, 107, Corkren 9-12-0, 58, Stewart 0-1-0, 0

RECEIVING – U: Norman 4-16, Rutgerson 2-10, Thomas 1-31, Parks 1-12, Hall 1-9, Carter 1-8, Tucker 1-6, I. Johnson 1-2; V-W: Goddard 5-76, Powell 4-42, D. Davis 4-12, C. Brown 2-9, Fischbach 2-1, Warren 1-19, Jae. Gillespie 1-6.

Attendance: 1,255