COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Graham's Turner-Bradshaw signs with Virginia Tech

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Graham High School assistant principal Patrick Buckner remembers the first time he saw Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw on a football field.
“I stopped by practice and asked, ‘Who’s the little skinny kid playing in the slot?’ They told me who he was and I asked, ‘Is he physical?’ They said, ‘He doesn’t have to be.’ I wasn’t sure what they meant,” Buckner said. “Then against Marion, the first play of the game, it’s a jet sweep and this kid goes to the left, never gets touched and scores a touchdown. That’s a memory I have of Xay.”
The next time Buckner or anyone else catches a glimpse of Turner-Bradshaw on the gridiron it will be for the Virginia Tech Hokies as Southwest Virginia’s most dynamic playmaker of 2021 officially signed with the college in Blacksburg on Friday afternoon during a ceremony in the Graham auditorium.
Turner-Bradshaw had narrowed his choices to Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, but the Hokies prevailed in the sweepstakes for his services.
“I wanted to stay close to my family and I’ll be an hour down the road,” he said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”
He projects as a slot receiver and kick returner at the next level and become the latest in-state recruit to be inked by new Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry.
Pry is looking for a few good men to do battle in the Atlantic Coast Conference and he landed a couple of highly-touted G-Men. Offensive lineman Brody Meadows of Graham has also signed with the Hokies.
Turner-Bradshaw and Meadows have known each other since kindergarten.
“That’s really my best friend,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “Ever since this recruitment started we’ve built a closer bond. Whenever I first started getting offers and people would ask me where I was going, I’d say, ‘I’m going wherever Brody goes.’ Now, it’s true.”
Meadows and Turner-Bradshaw visited Virginia Tech after Graham’s 48-21 loss to the King William Cavaliers last Saturday in the VHSL Class 2 state title game at Salem Stadium.
Pry has pried away several Commonwealth prospects from other suitors as Carroll County tight end/linebacker Benji Gosnell is also in Tech’s recruiting class alongside Turner-Bradshaw and Meadows.
What is the scouting report on the speedster from Bluefield?
“I feel like every time I get the ball in my hands and have open field in front of me, I can make magic happen,” Turner-Bradshaw said.
He certainly did so this season, scoring 35 touchdowns in a variety of ways.
“The thing that impresses me most is probably his speed and his agility on the field,” Meadows said.
Turner-Bradshaw has developed his physique – he now measures in at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds – and maturity level over the course of his four seasons at Graham. He got choked up a bit right before announcing his decision as he sat between his mother, Alicia Turner, and father, Ahmad Bradshaw.
Ahmad played nine seasons as a running back in the National Football League and won two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants after starring at Graham and Marshall University.
“It hit me,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “I looked out and knew everybody in the crowd and I was just thinking, ‘Wow this is really happening.’ “
Turner-Bradshaw reported to basketball practice not long after making his future plans official and he did so with a big smile on his face.
“The emotions were high,” Turner-Bradshaw said. “It was a tough decision, but I’m glad to get it done.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570