COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Graham's Turner-Bradshaw signs with Virginia Tech

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Graham High School assistant principal Patrick Buckner remembers the first time he saw Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw on a football field.

“I stopped by practice and asked, ‘Who’s the little skinny kid playing in the slot?’ They told me who he was and I asked, ‘Is he physical?’ They said, ‘He doesn’t have to be.’ I wasn’t sure what they meant,” Buckner said. “Then against Marion, the first play of the game, it’s a jet sweep and this kid goes to the left, never gets touched and scores a touchdown. That’s a memory I have of Xay.”

The next time Buckner or anyone else catches a glimpse of Turner-Bradshaw on the gridiron it will be for the Virginia Tech Hokies as Southwest Virginia’s most dynamic playmaker of 2021 officially signed with the college in Blacksburg on Friday afternoon during a ceremony in the Graham auditorium.

Turner-Bradshaw had narrowed his choices to Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech, but the Hokies prevailed in the sweepstakes for his services.

“I wanted to stay close to my family and I’ll be an hour down the road,” he said. “You can’t go wrong with that.”