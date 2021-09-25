COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gillespie's four TDs lead UVa-Wise past Carson-Newman, 33-7

Jaevon Gillespie rushed for four touchdowns as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise collected a convincing 33-7 South Atlantic Conference football win over the Carson-Newman Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Carl Smith Stadium.

The former Greeneville High School star scored on runs of 1, 2, 80 and 13 yards and finished with 166 yards on 18 carries. He entered the day with just 15 carries for 67 yards and zero scores this season for the Highland Cavaliers.

UVa-Wise (2-2, 1-1) also received 13 tackles from Deandre Williams and two interceptions from Markel Dailey. The Cavs led 21-0 at halftime.

Carson-Newman (0-3, 0-2) received nine tackles from former John Battle High School star Caleb Goins.