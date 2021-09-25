 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gillespie's four TDs lead UVa-Wise past Carson-Newman, 33-7
0 comments

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gillespie's four TDs lead UVa-Wise past Carson-Newman, 33-7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
w

Jaevon Gillespie rushed for four touchdowns as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise collected a convincing 33-7 South Atlantic Conference football win over the Carson-Newman Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Carl Smith Stadium.

The former Greeneville High School star scored on runs of 1, 2, 80 and 13 yards and finished with 166 yards on 18 carries. He entered the day with just 15 carries for 67 yards and zero scores this season for the Highland Cavaliers.

UVa-Wise (2-2, 1-1) also received 13 tackles from Deandre Williams and two interceptions from Markel Dailey. The Cavs led 21-0 at halftime.

Carson-Newman (0-3, 0-2) received nine tackles from former John Battle High School star Caleb Goins.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions
Sports News

Prep Football Predictions

  • Updated

Check out the brief capsules and predictions for tonight's 16 high school football games in the region, in addition to two more being played on Saturday. 

LOCAL BRIEFS: Chilhowie opens Hogoheegee by beating Patrtick Henry
Sports News

LOCAL BRIEFS: Chilhowie opens Hogoheegee by beating Patrtick Henry

  • Updated

Mari Beth Boardwine (Chilhowie), Makayla Harless (Rye Cove), Morgan Varney (Lebanon), Rachel Miller (West Ridge), Hannah Hodge (Sullivan East and Katy Creasy (Abingdon) led their schools to Tuesday wins on the volleyball court. Lana Lavinder and Abby Littleton led Tennessee High to a win on the pitch. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts