COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Georgia owns second half to take triumph over Tennessee Vols

But Tennessee stopped White short of the goal line on two straight runs, charging off the field in celebration after the second stop ended the half.

All those good feelings evaporated when Tennessee turned it over on its first two possessions of the second half.

Guarantano was sacked by Ojulari and coughed up the ball, with Ojulari also making the recovery.

“That was pretty big,” Ojulari said, “We needed that coming off halftime. We definitely needed to shift the momentum of the game.”

Then, under heavy pressure, the Tennessee quarterback wobbled one up that was intercepted by Eric Stokes. Tennessee's defense held Georgia to a pair of field goals after those miscues, but the Vols offense just couldn't get anything going.

Tennessee led after a wild first half that included plenty of mistakes by both teams. Guarantano hooked up with Josh Palmer on two touchdown passes.

The Bulldogs started the parade of errors on the second snap of the game, which soared over Bennett's head while he was lined up in the shotgun. Bennett couldn't corral the ball at the 1, and Tennessee's Kivon Bennett fell on it end zone for a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY