COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Furman flattens ETSU
SoConETSUCitadel
Southern Conference

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Devin Wynn ran 15 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns and caught two passes for 39 yards to help Furman beat East Tennessee State 17-13 on Saturday.

The Paladins (3-1, 3-1 Southern Conference), ranked 15th in the FCS Top 25, scored all their points in the third quarter.

Wynn capped the opening drive of the second half with an 11-yard TD run and scored with a 5-yard run on the next drive. Timmy Bleekrode’s 47-yard field goal with 3:10 left in the period made it 17-10.

Tyler Keltner’s 30-yard field goal for the Buccaneers (1-1, 1-1) early in the fourth — his second of the game — cut the deficit to four. But ETSU was unable to drive further than its own 32 in its three remaining possessions.

Quay Holmes ran 18 times for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Buccaneers, who led 10-0 at halftime.

