COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Folks returns for 8th season, veteran presence for ETSU

Sanders is also pleased with a deep secondary that includes Robinson and Alijah Huzzie, Karon Delince and Mike Price, who was formerly at Appalachian State.

Price and Tulane transfer Ton’Quez Bell had six tackles each in ETSU’s first scrimmage last week. Stephen Scott, Bell and Huzzie also had interceptions. Quinn Smith returned a blocked extra point by defensive lineman Olajuwon Pinkelton for a safety as well.

“We are fortunate to have Tyree and Karon, it seems like they have been here forever,” said Sanders, who has posted a 15-15 mark in three seasons at ETSU. “I know they have been starting since I got here. Mike was a high school teammate of Donavan Manuel and fit right in the group.

“I think our secondary is pretty physical, but Mike Price brought it to another level. He is a very, very physical safety that does a good job in coverage.”

Huzzie, who also earned Southern Conference preseason recognition, led the Buccaneers with three interceptions in the spring, and Sanders expects to see more of the same in the fall, which begins on Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt.