COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Folks returns for 8th season, veteran presence for ETSU

Every college football team needs veteran leadership.
East Tennessee State definitely has it on defense.
Redshirt senior linebacker Jared Folks is entering his eighth – yes, eighth – season of college football.
“When you talk about experience you have got to talk about Jared Folks. You talk about a super-duper senior,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “As far as I know he is the first player to ever play eight seasons of college football. There have been old players, but there never has been anyone that has played that long.”
Sanders, who went over his expectations during last month’s Southern Conference football media day in Asheville, North Carolina is a big proponent of the middle of his defense, which includes Folks and Donovan Manuel at linebacker, both of whom were All-Southern Conference preseason selections.
There’s more, including Tyree Robinson, who is getting similar attention in the secondary, along what is expected to be an improved defensive line that will include Liberty University transfer Austin Lewis. Max Evans is the leading returning on the line, recording 19 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in the spring.
“It is kind of like baseball, if you are good up the middle in baseball, you see a good team. You have got a good pitcher, catcher, shortstop, second baseman, center field,” Sanders said. “On defense, if you are good at defensive tackle, if you are good at linebacker, you are good at safety, usually you are pretty good.
“Fortunately we have got two linebackers getting all-conference type recognition in preseason, and we have a safety that is getting some preseason recognition. We feel like we are pretty good in the middle and that allows everyone else to make plays and run to the ball.”
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Folks had a terrific spring, collecting 50 tackles in six games, along with four tackles for loss, four quarterback hurries and a sack in sharing Southern Conference defensive player of the year honors with VMI’s Stone Snyder.
Manuel had a terrific spring as well with 44 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Folks has been around. A native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, he spent four seasons at Temple, redshirting his 2014 freshman season and sitting out the following year with a shoulder injury. Folks recorded 10 tackles in a game against Central Florida in 2016, and then played little due to injury for the Owls the following year.
Folks chose the graduate-transfer route, landing at ETSU in 2018, earning All-Southern Conference second team honors at linebacker. He was injured much of 2019, and then had a stellar campaign in the spring.
Since the spring didn’t count for eligibility, he chose to return for one final season.
“He is getting ready to play his eighth season. It is not too often you get a graduate transfer who plays four years,” Sanders said. “He made All-American in the spring, we are excited to have him back returning.”
Sanders is also pleased with a deep secondary that includes Robinson and Alijah Huzzie, Karon Delince and Mike Price, who was formerly at Appalachian State.
Price and Tulane transfer Ton’Quez Bell had six tackles each in ETSU’s first scrimmage last week. Stephen Scott, Bell and Huzzie also had interceptions. Quinn Smith returned a blocked extra point by defensive lineman Olajuwon Pinkelton for a safety as well.
“We are fortunate to have Tyree and Karon, it seems like they have been here forever,” said Sanders, who has posted a 15-15 mark in three seasons at ETSU. “I know they have been starting since I got here. Mike was a high school teammate of Donavan Manuel and fit right in the group.
“I think our secondary is pretty physical, but Mike Price brought it to another level. He is a very, very physical safety that does a good job in coverage.”
Huzzie, who also earned Southern Conference preseason recognition, led the Buccaneers with three interceptions in the spring, and Sanders expects to see more of the same in the fall, which begins on Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt.
“Alijah Huzzie is one of those guys, if you throw the ball at him enough sooner or later he is going to catch one of them,” said Sanders, who served as an offensive coordinator at Tennessee, Florida State and Kentucky. “He is just one of those guys. If he has an opportunity to catch it, he does.
“In all my years of coaching quarterbacks in the SEC, there are certain guys that if they have an opportunity to burn you, they will burn you. He was one of those guys for us in the spring and I think he is going to get better as we go forward.”
Garrett Taylor returns at punter for the Buccaneers, who will play three non-league games with Vanderbilt, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and Delaware State before opening Southern Conference play at Samford on Sept. 25.
