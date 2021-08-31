COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Familiar faces have UVa-Wise liking feel of team heading into Saturday's season-opener

Lendon Redwine can feel the excitement.
The redshirt sophomore quarterback at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise knows that the Highland Cavaliers have the pieces in place to possibly end a streak of four consecutive losing seasons and to earn some respect in the stacked South Atlantic Conference.
Yet, he also realizes it requires peak performance for preseason expectations to translate to regular-season results.
“There is a ton of potential, but potential has never done anything or gotten anybody anything,” Redwine said. “You still have to go out and execute. … The biggest thing with this team though is we have experience. There aren’t that many new faces.”
UVa-Wise’s veteran crew will take the field for the season-opener on Saturday at noon at Carl Smith Stadium against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons and Redwine will be leading the offense as he hopes to continue his upward trend of production when it comes to slinging the pigskin.
Redwine appeared in six games as a freshman in 2019 and threw 10 interceptions — compared to just two touchdowns — as the overmatched Highland Cavaliers struggled with injuries and inconsistency in going 2-9.
After undergoing shoulder surgery last September, the former Dobyns-Bennett High School standout completed the injury rehabilitation process and returned in a big way as the Cavs played three games in the spring.
Redwine completed 71.4 percent of his passes (40-of-56) for 412 yards with five touchdowns and no picks.
UVa-Wise dropped a 40-37 decision to Carson-Newman in quadruple-overtime, suffered a 30-24 loss to Limestone and posted a 40-28 victory over Mars Hill during that truncated season.
The offense was clicking in that brief time and Redwine was the trigger man.
“The game has really slowed down for me,” Redwine said. “I’m stronger than I’ve been, I have more knowledge than I have in the past, and I’m more confident then I have been.”
UVa-Wise hasn’t had an all-conference QB since Brad Robbins in 2009, and the Cavs have cycled through a number of signal-callers for more than a decade. Redwine has all the makings of a guy who can own the job.
“Lendon Redwine has proved that he can play,” said UVa-Wise coach Dane Damron. “We’ve had a rotating door at the position, but we’re excited about Lendon.”
It helps that Redwine has plenty of offensive weapons around him, including four NCAA Division I transfers at wide receiver.
Caleb Martin (Eastern Kentucky), Dorien Goddard (University of Virginia), Devin Heckstall (Utah State) and Cam Blakely (Miami of Ohio) all played at the DI level before landing at UVa-Wise. Martin had 22 catches for 261 yards in the spring and led the SAC during the shortened season with four touchdown receptions.
Goddard won two TSSAA state titles at Greeneville High School and could be a matchup nightmare at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds.
“He’s as talented as any kid in our league,” Damron said.
Tight end Keishoen Jarrett (16 receptions, 150 yards) and running back Shaheim Revel are important parts of the arsenal as well. Redwine completed passes to 14 different receivers in the spring.
“It makes my job easy,” Redwine said. “We have some big-time playmakers, and I just have to get them the ball and let them do all the hard work.”
The starting offensive line — anchored by center Ethan Anderson — is also proven and averages 301.8 pounds across the front.
The defensive unit is led by lineman Rondre Knowles-Tener, linebacker Deandre Williams and defensive lineman Chavon Fields. Matthew White is the fourth defensive coordinator in four years for the Cavs after being promoted from his previous job of defensive line and strength and conditioning coach.
Gate City High School graduate Drew Vermillion returns for his third season at punter and is a special-teams star with his ability to win the field position battle with his booming kicks.
Will those seasoned veterans translate into victories?
UVa-Wise was picked for an eighth-place finish in the nine-team league in the preseason coaches poll as Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate and Newberry took the top three spots.
“You have your top teams like Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate that have always been good,” Redwine said. “But even the teams ranked toward the bottom as far as the conference goes are very good; teams that could go in other conferences and win those league championships. We have a great understanding of how that goes, and we have to bring it every week.”