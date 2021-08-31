COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Familiar faces have UVa-Wise liking feel of team heading into Saturday's season-opener

Lendon Redwine can feel the excitement.

The redshirt sophomore quarterback at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise knows that the Highland Cavaliers have the pieces in place to possibly end a streak of four consecutive losing seasons and to earn some respect in the stacked South Atlantic Conference.

Yet, he also realizes it requires peak performance for preseason expectations to translate to regular-season results.

“There is a ton of potential, but potential has never done anything or gotten anybody anything,” Redwine said. “You still have to go out and execute. … The biggest thing with this team though is we have experience. There aren’t that many new faces.”

UVa-Wise’s veteran crew will take the field for the season-opener on Saturday at noon at Carl Smith Stadium against the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons and Redwine will be leading the offense as he hopes to continue his upward trend of production when it comes to slinging the pigskin.

Redwine appeared in six games as a freshman in 2019 and threw 10 interceptions — compared to just two touchdowns — as the overmatched Highland Cavaliers struggled with injuries and inconsistency in going 2-9.