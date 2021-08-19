COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Experience abounds as Virginia looks to rebound from 2020

ROAD WOES

The Cavaliers are 17-2 at home the past three seasons, but just 3-11 on the road, and while Mendenhall almost doesn’t like to count last season’s 0-4 ledger, he knows that finding a way to perform better away from home is the next step up in the program’s growth.

“The year we won the Coastal, again we were dominant at home and beat not only Pitt but UNC on the road,” he said. “That’s the next level of expansion, to have consistency in our program, to maintain what we’re already doing at home, which is very strong, and then that has to travel, and that hasn’t yet. That’s one of the areas of growth.”

TITLE DEFENSE

Technically, Virginia is the defending Coastal Division champions because the Cavaliers won the division in 2019 and there were no divisions in the pandemic season, but several of the returnees are back determined to leave on a much better note.

“You could say that we’re defending it, but I just see it as a new year,” Alonso said.

SCHEDULE

The Cavaliers will play two of the three conference teams ranked in the preseason Top 25, No. 10 North Carolina and No. 13 Miami. They’ll also face No. 9 Notre Dame and Illinois of the Big Ten in Charlottesville and finish at home against the Hokies.