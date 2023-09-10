JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - It was a May day on a late night for East Tennessee State football.

Starting his first game since high school in 2019, Baron May replaced the injured Tyler Riddell and threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 109 yards and another score to lead ETSU to a weather-delayed 42-0 shutout of Carson-Newman on Saturday night at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

May had struggled in replacing the injured Riddell last week during the Buccaneers' season-opening 49-3 loss at Jacksonville State. He didn't on this night.

"It was good. Last week I didn't play nearly as well as I wanted to, but it was good last week to get my feet wet," said May, in his second season at ETSU after transferring from Eastern Michigan. "I felt like the nerves ended up going away and it was really good to be out there again and actually be able to establish a rhythm."

ETSU (1-1) snapped a six-game losing streak in a game that started nearly 3 1/2 hours later than scheduled due to storms that included heavy rain and lightning in the area.

"I think it was very big, just to show that we have made improvement from last week and hopefully that is our last loss and the worst game we ever played together. I feel like this game was big to set the tone," ETSU senior receiver Will Huzzie said. "Still, I don't feel proud how we started off offensively wise. I feel like we came out a little slowly, but we finished on top and that is all that matters.

An announced audience of 8,592 was largely missing when kickoff occurred at 8:47 p.m. The final buzzer sounded at exactly midnight, in a game that was reminiscent of a 2019 overtime home loss to VMI that ended after 1 a.m. due to weather delays.

"I thought we handled the adversity well," ETSU head coach George Quarles said. "We just weren't sure we were going to get this one in. We had set a time, if we are not out in warmups at this time we were going to cancel it or maybe try to move it to tomorrow, but fortunately we got it in and it was a win we needed. These guys needed something to feel good about."

This time the Bucs won, making it worth the long wait. A steady rain fell throughout much of the game, but at least the earlier lightning was just a memory.

"I feel like it is important to stay locked in," ETSU senior linebacker Stephen Scott said. "I feel like if you get a lot of down time guys can get relaxed and kind of get out of tune, but luckily our leaders were up to par and told everybody to lock in, we have still got a game we have got to play.

"I think that was the big thing. Just making sure everybody was locked in."

It was a complete effort by the Buccaneers, which had 352 yards on offense, recorded ETSU's first shutout since 2018 and also got several keys plays on special teams, including a blocked punt in the end zone late in the second quarter to build a 21-0 lead at halftime.

ETSU scored 14 first quarter points, sparked by Einaj Carter, who fielded many of the 12 punts by Carson-Newman. He returned the Eagles' second punt 28 yards to the 19, leading to a 7-yard touchdown run by Bryson Irby. Carter fielded the next punt and returned it 29 yards, with May breaking loose three plays later for a 29-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead.

Special teams came through again with 2:07 left until the break when Andrew Sybert's punt attempt from the end zone was blocked by Teddy Wilson and picked up in the end zone by Ray Coney, who finished tied with Scott with seven tackles apiece.

"I thought special teams gave us the lead in the first half, rather it was Einaj with a good return and obviously the blocked punt was huge," Quarles said. "We have been pretty good at blocking punts here the last year-and-a-half or so. I think we blocked three or four last year so it is good to get another one this year."

It was more of the same after the break, with ETSU using a 12-play, 75-yard drive, with May connecting with Will Huzzie in the right corner of the end zone for a 9-yard score, a terrific acrobatic catch for the senior, who become the third receiver in program history to reach 2,000 career yards.

"I have just got to thank God," said Huzzie, who led the Bucs with five receptions for 52 yards. "My first few years I didn't know if I was going to be a key factor on this team because I was on the bench. I actually got my shot at Chattanooga and never looked back ever since. It is all God really."

May added a 32-yard scoring pass to Xavier Gaillardetz for another third quarter score, with third string signal-caller Timmy Dorsey completing the scoring with a 5-yard dash in the final period, with Tennessee High graduate Nolan Wishon on the field as a lineman for the Bucs. Ewan Johnson made all six of his extra point attempts.

ETSU's defense limited the Eagles (1-1) to just 204 yards, while forcing 12 punts and just eight first downs. It was the Buccaneers' first shutout since a 45-0 thrashing of Gardner-Webb in 2018. In addition to the blocked punt, Pittsburgh transfer Khalil Anderson had an interception for the Bucs, a unit that showed immense improvement from the loss at Jacksonville State.

"Practice, all week, we just keep reiterating that we have keep working and what are we going to change from last week," Scott said. "I think what was really important was that we had to come and work. We had to go back to the drawing board and figure some things out and luckily that showed tonight that we are back on defense and we are doing the things we need to do."

ETSU returns to action next Saturday with a visit to Austin Peay, which is 0-2 on the season, including a 30-13 loss at Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers scored 17 second half points to pull away from a 13-6 halftime advantage.

Despite May's play for the Bucs, Quarles hopes that Riddell's injured shoulder will allow him to play against the Governors. ETSU won't play another home game until Oct. 7 against Mercer.

"Hopefully we get him back next week. He couldn't have played tonight, he was feeling better, but no way he could have thrown," Quarles said. "We will see. After next week we get an open date before we start conference [play at Samford].

"There is a reason Tyler starts. He is comfortable in there, but it is good to have some backups, guys you can count on."