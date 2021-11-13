 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU whips Western Carolina in second half, one win away from SoCon title
0 comments

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU whips Western Carolina in second half, one win away from SoCon title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
etsu logo

CULLOWHEE, N.C.  — Jacob Saylors rushed for a program-record 266 yards and three touchdowns as East Tennessee State blew open a tight game after halftime to defeat Western Carolina 56-35 in the Blue Ridge Border Battle on Saturday.

The victory sets up a clash for the Southern Conference championship next week when ETSU (9-1, 6-1) plays host to Mercer (7-2, 6-1). The Buccaneers are ranked No. 12 in the FCS coaches poll, and Mercer is receiving votes.

ETSU and Western Carolina (3-7, 3-4) had fought through a 21-21 first quarter into a 35-35 tie at halftime.

The second half belonged to ETSU as the Bucs scored three rushing touchdowns — a 1-yard run by Tyler Riddell, a Saylors 1-yard run and a 41-yard burst by Quay Holmes — while holding the Catamounts scoreless.

Western Carolina, which had won three consecutive SoCon games for the first time since the 2015 season, was unable to get on track after halftime, ending possessions with two punts, a turnover on downs and an interception.

Rogan Wells passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns for the Catamounts with Raphael Williams making five catches for 138 yards and a TD.

Wells had guided Western Carolina to the ETSU 3-yard line with just under six minutes remaining when his third-down pass was picked off by Tyree Robinson.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Predictions for playoff football games

  • Updated

There are nine Virginia playoff games and one from Tennessee that will be played tonight and on Saturday in the area. Who will advance, and who will call it a season and pull out the basketballs? Find out by checking out the prep football predictions from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts