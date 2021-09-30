COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU welcomes Wofford’s ground attack after surviving Samford’s prolific air raid

Talk about a reversal in playing styles.
Samford quarterback Liam Welch threw for 582 yards last week in a 55-48 overtime loss to East Tennessee State.
Wofford has two signal-callers who have thrown for a combined 438 yards … in three games.
ETSU (4-0, 1-0) will look for its first 5-0 start since 1999 on Saturday by playing host to the Terriers (1-2, 0-1) in the Southern Conference home opener for the Buccaneers at William B. Greene Stadium.
How will ETSU adjust to a totally different philosophy on offense? ETSU linebacker Jared Folks, who is completing his eighth and final year of college football, expects defensive coordinator Billy Taylor to provide a plan.
“As far as what we are going to do, that will be up to Coach Taylor on that one,” said Folks, in a press conference early this week. “We just need to do what Coach [Randy] Sanders said earlier and get out on that practice field and get sweaty, get working. The work is not done and this is opportunity number five. It’s another week and we have to go 1-0. It’ll be a challenge, but that is all it is – a challenge. We have to be willing to go out there and work.”
Ranked 13th and 14th in the two national polls this week, ETSU worked overtime last week in a game that featured 1,259 yards and 103 points. Samford led 26-24 going into the final period before a 46-point fourth quarter led to a 48-48 tie at the end of regulation. Quay Holmes, who finished with 168 yards and two scores, had the lone score in the extra period with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Tyler Riddell threw for 291 yards, including three second half touchdowns, and also ran for a score. Will Huzzie and Isaiah Wilson combined for 10 receptions and 190 yards and two scores for the Bucs. Tyler Keltner added two field goals and seven extra points to pick up SoCon special teams honors last week.
“I think that everybody was just ready. If everyone can control their job and do their job, then we should be able to come out with a win,” Huzzie said. “Obviously, Isaiah was ready, the offensive line stepped up and did their job and TY [Riddell] stepped up and didn’t let the pressure get too big for him.”
What mattered most to ETSU head coach Randy Sanders weren’t the yards, but the final result.
“There were definitely some crazy stats from Saturday, but there is only one stat that I have always worried about and that is ‘what is the final score and who wins the game?’” Sanders said. “I thought that there were two teams that played really hard and battled. It was one heck of a football game.
“I told our guys before we got out there, let’s have some fun. I had a blast even when part of it was frustrating. I thought we could have played better, but you have to give Samford credit the way they played.”
Welch picked up SoCon offensive player of the week honors for his performance, but the Bucs’ defense stiffened in the extra period, not allowing the Bulldogs to get any closer than the 9-yard line during their lone overtime possession.
“I have been around a lot of teams and a lot of games and I feel that Saturday showed the resiliency that we have,” said Folks, who had 14 tackles and a sack for the Buccaneers. “There were a couple times where things could have broken off but we stuck together. Coaches did a great job pulling us together and the leaders did a good job of stepping up.
“I think it really set the foundation for having a backbone and knowing what we can accomplish. When adversity hits, we know we will have each other. The season isn’t going to be perfect, so it’s just really having that foundation that things aren’t always going to be smooth. We have to work and keep our heads down.”
Wofford won three straight SoCon crowns from 2017-19. The Josh Conklin-coached Terriers have, however, started slow this fall, defeating Elon (24-22) before consecutive losses to FCS ranked squads Kennesaw State (31-10) and defending league champion VMI (31-23).
The Terriers, who were 1-4 during the truncated spring campaign, have a run-oriented attack that has been led by Irvin Mulligan (96.3 yards per game, 3 TD), while Jimmy Weirick and Peyton Derrick have combined to throw for 438 yards, six scores and four interceptions.
Wofford is 4-0 against ETSU since the Buccaneers returned to the gridiron in 2015. They didn’t play in the spring due to COVID protocols related to the Terriers.
“They are always a challenge to prepare for because they are pretty multiple in their run game looks and what they do,” Sanders said. “They run some power games, some traditional three-back offense, they also get the quarterback involved in the run game. They are also throwing it better than they have been. It will be a different challenge than what we faced last week. The challenge will be, how can we make them one dimensional?”
Samford was able to do a little of both on offense, finishing with 728 yards, compared to 531 by the Bucs, but Sanders wasn’t surprised that the Buccaneers were able to make the plays to finish on top.
“I felt like offensively, if we had to do it, we could have that type of game. It’s not a matter of how many yards or how many points you can score. It is a matter of putting all three together: offense, defense and special teams,” Sanders said. “Our guys were able to respond on Saturday. It wasn’t perfect, but we were able to finish the game with four consecutive scoring drives. It doesn’t matter if we win a high-scoring game or a 3-2 game, let’s just find a way to win.”
That was fine with Huzzie. Just don’t go overtime again.
“First of all, I don’t want to be in a situation like that ever again,” he said. “That is my first time playing in an overtime game like that and it was a rollercoaster. I am glad that we found a way to pull it off. It just showed us that we don’t ever give up and that we have some grit in us.”
Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 3:30 p.m.
