COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU welcomes Wofford’s ground attack after surviving Samford’s prolific air raid

“They are always a challenge to prepare for because they are pretty multiple in their run game looks and what they do,” Sanders said. “They run some power games, some traditional three-back offense, they also get the quarterback involved in the run game. They are also throwing it better than they have been. It will be a different challenge than what we faced last week. The challenge will be, how can we make them one dimensional?”

Samford was able to do a little of both on offense, finishing with 728 yards, compared to 531 by the Bucs, but Sanders wasn’t surprised that the Buccaneers were able to make the plays to finish on top.

“I felt like offensively, if we had to do it, we could have that type of game. It’s not a matter of how many yards or how many points you can score. It is a matter of putting all three together: offense, defense and special teams,” Sanders said. “Our guys were able to respond on Saturday. It wasn’t perfect, but we were able to finish the game with four consecutive scoring drives. It doesn’t matter if we win a high-scoring game or a 3-2 game, let’s just find a way to win.”

That was fine with Huzzie. Just don’t go overtime again.