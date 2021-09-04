COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU vanquishes Vandy for first win over an opponent from a Power-Five Conference since 1987

Quay Holmes led ETSU with 149 yards rushing, and Ty Riddell threw for 135 yards and a TD. Vanderbilt outgained the Bucs 318-314 but couldn't overcome three turnovers — all in the fourth quarter.

Vanderbilt started Seals, then rotated in Mike Wright for some series at quarterback after Lea had promised Wright would play as well. Vanderbilt led 3-0 after a 53-yard field goal by Alabama transfer Joseph Bulovas late in the first quarter, and the Commodores were shut out the rest of the way.

Riddell put ETSU ahead 7-3 with a 5-yard TD pass to Malik Murray in the back of the end zone midway through the second quarter.

Holmes keyed the opening drive of the third quarter with a 37-yard run down to the Vandy 12. Nate Clifton smothered Holmes just as he caught a shovel pass from Riddell on third down, and Keltner put ETSU up 13-3 with a 25-yard field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

ETSU: Maybe playing in the spring helped the Bucs, who essentially finished second in the Southern Conference. The Bucs were picked fourth in their conference this preseason with a defense expected to be very stingy. ETSU came up with three sacks and five tackles for loss.