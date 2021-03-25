COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU still has Southern Conference title hopes

A Southern Conference championship and berth in the Football Championship Series postseason is still a possibility for East Tennessee State.
They just have to keep winning games.
“We are having to motivate ourselves and be in the right spot to make a race into the playoffs,” ETSU receiver Will Huzzie said. “The season has gone by really fast. We are at the end of the season so we cannot take these days lightly, we have to finish strong.”
ETSU (2-1) rebounded from a loss to Furman to defeat The Citadel 28-21 last Saturday, putting the Buccaneers within shouting distance of first place, which is currently held by surprising VMI (4-0), followed by Chattanooga (3-0), with two of their final three games against those two clubs.
“My reaction was obviously that it was good to win; if you are going to play the game, you play to win,” said Sanders, whose Buccaneers snapped a 14-all tie with 14 third quarter points and then held on for the seven-point win. “So, it was good to win but it was far from our best game.
“The first two plays of the game were pretty good and after that the first half wasn’t too good on either side of the football. I think we came out in the third quarter and played really well. We just need to play 60 minutes of football that way.”
Up next is a visit on Saturday from Western Carolina, which is 1-7, with three of those losses coming late in 2020 at Liberty, Eastern Kentucky and North Carolina. The Catamounts’ lone win was also against The Citadel, a 21-14 decision two weeks ago.
“We have to play better than we did this past week; no question about that,” Sanders said. “We have to start much better this week. We can’t sit around and wait for somebody to make a block, a throw or a run. We all need to take responsibility for getting the job done; not only as players but as coaches as well.”
Huzzie helped put ETSU up to stay in deciding third quarter against The Citadel by turning a pass from Tyler Riddell into a 49-yard score for a 21-14 lead. Quay Holmes would add a 1-yard scoring run later in the quarter for the deciding margin.
“I feel that when I make a play like that, it provides the juice that our team needs,” said Huzzie, whose Buccaneers managed 223 yards on offense, including just 41 on the ground. “We have started slow so I am glad I can make plays like that to get our team going. I am just trying to do my role to the best of my abilities to get my team ready to finish games.”
ETSU’s defense started fast against The Citadel, with Tyree Robinson picking up a fumble and scoring from 27 yards just 42 seconds into the game. The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead, and pulled within seven in the final quarter, but could never get any closer.
“That’s what we love. We take pride in being a hard-nosed, tough, physical team and when it comes down to us we know we have to get a stop,” ETSU linebacker Colton Lakes said. “We take pride in being mentally tough as well. If our offense can score points for us, we will come through on our end and stop the opposing offense.”
ETSU has played three close games, winning twice by seven points and falling by four to Furman.
“I think that our guys play hard and they compete and battle,” Sanders said. “I feel that our coaches do a tremendous job of putting guys in position to make plays and giving them the opportunity to win the games. We’ve done a good job of that and our guys have responded well. We haven’t made many major mistakes late in games that have cost us at this point.”
