COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU still has Southern Conference title hopes

“We have to play better than we did this past week; no question about that,” Sanders said. “We have to start much better this week. We can’t sit around and wait for somebody to make a block, a throw or a run. We all need to take responsibility for getting the job done; not only as players but as coaches as well.”

Huzzie helped put ETSU up to stay in deciding third quarter against The Citadel by turning a pass from Tyler Riddell into a 49-yard score for a 21-14 lead. Quay Holmes would add a 1-yard scoring run later in the quarter for the deciding margin.

“I feel that when I make a play like that, it provides the juice that our team needs,” said Huzzie, whose Buccaneers managed 223 yards on offense, including just 41 on the ground. “We have started slow so I am glad I can make plays like that to get our team going. I am just trying to do my role to the best of my abilities to get my team ready to finish games.”

ETSU’s defense started fast against The Citadel, with Tyree Robinson picking up a fumble and scoring from 27 yards just 42 seconds into the game. The Bulldogs took a 14-7 lead, and pulled within seven in the final quarter, but could never get any closer.