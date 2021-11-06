 Skip to main content
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU slips past VMI in SoCon, 27-20
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Randy Sanders knows his punctuation.

He is especially fond of exclamation points.

“We are off to a great start this season, but we have got to finish,” said Sanders, ETSU’s four-year head football coach. “Every sentence ends with punctuation. In this season we have got to figure out how we are going to punctuate this season. We can punctuate it with a period, we can punctuate it with a question mark or we can put an exclamation mark.

“I thought what we did today is a start to putting an exclamation point there,”

In the first matchup of ranked teams in Greene Stadium history, the 14th-ranked Buccaneers jumped out to a 21-point lead and held on to defeat No. 18 VMI 27-20 in a Southern Conference contest held in front of a record homecoming audience of 10,416 on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

ETSU (8-1, 5-1) jumped out quick, scoring 14 first quarter points on drives covering just 38 and 21 yards after interceptions by senior linebacker Jared Folks and defensive back Zion Alexander.

“I think it was really a chance to help the offense out, put them in good position and to get some energy into the whole team, defense included,” said Folks, who is a rare eighth-year college football player.

Those picks led to touchdown runs from 3 and 2 yards by Quay Holmes, who tied Brandon Walker for the most rushing touchdowns in school history with 44. He had the record-breaker in the fourth quarter nullified by penalty.

“It is always nice to start with [turnovers] so you can get the momentum and build on it,” Sanders said. “I thought the defense came out playing well, I thought offensively, we had the first series where we didn’t get anything done, but after that I thought we were playing pretty well.”

VMI (6-3, 4-2) had more yards (374-372) and ran more plays (82-60) than ETSU, but the Bucs only had to go 59 yards on two drives to take that 14-point lead.

“We knew they had a great offense and a good quarterback,” Folks said. “They are always good game competition. They put the ball in the air a lot so we have got to take advantage of our opportunities.”

Tyler Riddell only completed nine passes for 130 yards, but three of those were acrobatic grabs for 85 yards by Will Huzzie, including a terrific leaping 42-yard grab that led to 2-yard scoring pass from Tyler Riddell to Jawan Martin for a 21-0 lead with 4:14 left in the first half.

ETSU only got a pair of Tyler Keltner field goals after the break.

“It wasn’t a game where you were going to throw for a high percentage, but it was a game where you have to take your shots and you have to hit some of them,” Sanders said. “We hit some of them early. I don’t think we ever hit one in the second half. That is probably the difference between scoring 21 points in one half and six in the other.”

VMI pulled within 21-3 at halftime on a 48-yard field goal by Jerry Rice, and Korey Bridy made it 21-10 with a 1-yard plunge with 6:20 left in the third quarter. The Bucs then turned the game over to Holmes, who finished with 161 yards, including 142 after the break.

He followed up the Bridy touchdown by carrying the ball eight straight times, and later added two more on a 13-play drive. His 12-yard score was nullified, but Keltner’s 35-yard field goal made it 24-10.

Seth Morgan completed 30-of-44 passes for 248 yards, and also scored on an 8-yard run to cut the fourth quarter margin to 24-17. Jacob Herres (9-90) and Michael Jackson (8-51) led in receptions. VMI was held to 104 yards on the ground, led by Bridy with 32.

Keltner (42) and Rice (37) finished the scoring with field goals.

Holmes now has 1,087 yards in nine games this season. Jacob Saylors added 85 in this game for the Bucs.

“I think we have done a pretty good job as an offensive staff putting run game packages together and having a good game plan to run the ball, but it is easier when you have good guys to hand it to like Quay and Jacob,” Sanders said.

Donovan Manuel had 11 tackles, including one of two sacks and one of four tackles for loss for the Bucs, who remain in a first place tie in the Southern Conference with Chattanooga and Mercer.

When asked what the win meant to ETSU, Sanders was blunt with his answer.

“Tied for first,” he said. “I don’t mean to be sarcastic, but we have been through nine opportunities, we have been successful with eight of them. Unfortunately there are no mulligans in football … you have got to live with the results. We have been through nine, we have taken care of eight of them. We have got two more to go.”

Folks were already looking ahead to next Saturday’s final regular season road game at Western Carolina.

“This is a good start. You want to enjoy it, it is homecoming, but we have got to get to work, we have got another game next week,” he said. “We are taking it one at a time, Western [Carolina] is up next so that is all it is.”

bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543

