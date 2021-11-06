COLLEGE FOOTBALL: ETSU slips past VMI in SoCon, 27-20

“It is always nice to start with [turnovers] so you can get the momentum and build on it,” Sanders said. “I thought the defense came out playing well, I thought offensively, we had the first series where we didn’t get anything done, but after that I thought we were playing pretty well.”

VMI (6-3, 4-2) had more yards (374-372) and ran more plays (82-60) than ETSU, but the Bucs only had to go 59 yards on two drives to take that 14-point lead.

“We knew they had a great offense and a good quarterback,” Folks said. “They are always good game competition. They put the ball in the air a lot so we have got to take advantage of our opportunities.”

Tyler Riddell only completed nine passes for 130 yards, but three of those were acrobatic grabs for 85 yards by Will Huzzie, including a terrific leaping 42-yard grab that led to 2-yard scoring pass from Tyler Riddell to Jawan Martin for a 21-0 lead with 4:14 left in the first half.

ETSU only got a pair of Tyler Keltner field goals after the break.